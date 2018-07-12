Alembic Pharma gains 2% on tentative USFDA approval for Ticagrelor tablets

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 2.5 percent intraday Thursday on the back of tentative USFDA approval for Ticagrelor tablets, 90 mg.

The company has received tentative approval from the USFDA (US Food & Drug Administration) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Ticagrelor Tablets, 90 mg.

The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Brilinta Tablets, 90 mg, of Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Ticagrelor tablets are indicated to reduce the rate of cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or a history of myocardial infarction (Ml).

Ticagrelor Tablets, 90 mg have an estimated market size of USD 625 million for 12 months ending December 2017 according to IQVIA.

Alembic now has a total of 75 ANDA approvals (65 final approvals and 10 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

At 10:54 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 540, up Rs 9.10, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil