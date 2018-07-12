App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma gains 2% on tentative USFDA approval for Ticagrelor tablets

Ticagrelor tablets are indicated to reduce the rate of cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or a history of myocardial infarction (Ml).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals gained 2.5 percent intraday Thursday on the back of tentative USFDA approval for Ticagrelor tablets, 90 mg.

The company has received tentative approval from the USFDA (US Food & Drug Administration) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Ticagrelor Tablets, 90 mg.

The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Brilinta Tablets, 90 mg, of Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

Ticagrelor tablets are indicated to reduce the rate of cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) or a history of myocardial infarction (Ml).

Ticagrelor Tablets, 90 mg have an estimated market size of USD 625 million for 12 months ending December 2017 according to IQVIA.

Alembic now has a total of 75 ANDA approvals (65 final approvals and 10 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

At 10:54 hrs Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 540, up Rs 9.10, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 11:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.