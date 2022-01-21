MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead. Join this insightful webinar now here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Alchemy Capital launches new multi-cap AIF scheme, plans to raise Rs 500 crore

Alchemy Capital said that the close-ended fund will have a life of three years that can be extended by another year

Mumbai / January 21, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

Alchemy Capital Management on January 21 announced the launch of the second series of its multi-cap alternative investment fund Alchemy Leaders of Tomorrow.

The AIF scheme will primarily invest in promising and emerging companies and aims to raise Rs 500 crore from high net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the fund house said in a press statement.

Alchemy Capital said that the close-ended fund will have a life of three years that can be extended by another year.

“The big intangible benefit for investors is not just to ‘earn’ long term wealth but also to ‘learn’ – understand how new challengers are building their businesses in this hyper-competitive disruptive environment and how incumbents are adapting to maintain or enhance their edge,” said Hiren Ved, co-founder, CEO, director and CIO at Alchemy Capital.

The new series of the fund comes after the previous fund closed on November 29 delivering returns of 22.1 percent on an annual basis since inception against BSE500’s 17.4 percent returns.

Close
The new series will be managed by Hiren Ved, the fund house said. Hiren endeavors to analyze and bet on companies showing the best traits of adaptability to the new economic normal, driven by innovation and ingenuity and the ones that are emerging as disruptors of the industry, Alchemy Capital said.
Tags: #Market news
first published: Jan 21, 2022 12:56 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.