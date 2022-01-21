Alchemy Capital launches new multi-cap AIF scheme, plans to raise Rs 500 crore

Alchemy Capital Management on January 21 announced the launch of the second series of its multi-cap alternative investment fund Alchemy Leaders of Tomorrow.

The AIF scheme will primarily invest in promising and emerging companies and aims to raise Rs 500 crore from high net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the fund house said in a press statement.

Alchemy Capital said that the close-ended fund will have a life of three years that can be extended by another year.

“The big intangible benefit for investors is not just to ‘earn’ long term wealth but also to ‘learn’ – understand how new challengers are building their businesses in this hyper-competitive disruptive environment and how incumbents are adapting to maintain or enhance their edge,” said Hiren Ved, co-founder, CEO, director and CIO at Alchemy Capital.

The new series of the fund comes after the previous fund closed on November 29 delivering returns of 22.1 percent on an annual basis since inception against BSE500’s 17.4 percent returns.

The new series will be managed by Hiren Ved, the fund house said. Hiren endeavors to analyze and bet on companies showing the best traits of adaptability to the new economic normal, driven by innovation and ingenuity and the ones that are emerging as disruptors of the industry, Alchemy Capital said.