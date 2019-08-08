App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

AkzoNobel India Q1 net profit up 31% to Rs 57.14 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Paints and coatings maker AkzoNobel India on August 8 reported a 31.32 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.14 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AkzoNobel India said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 719.69 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 715.69 crore for the same period a year ago.

"The company continues to focus on delivering consistent profit growth through improved product mix and cost control," AkzoNobel India MD Rajiv Rajgopal said.

The company continues to see growth in decorative paints and protective coatings. However, slowdown in automotive industry and other industrial segments has impacted the overall revenue growth, he added.

Shares of AkzoNobel India closed at Rs 1,755.65 per scrip on BSE, up 0.71 percent.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #AkzoNobel #Business #Companies #earnings #India #markets #Results

