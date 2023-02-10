Akzo Nobel shines on best-ever quarter, shares up over 6%

Shares of paint maker Akzo Nobel India inched higher in the morning trade on February 10 as the company posted its best-ever performance in the quarter ended December.

At 10.52 am, Akzo Nobel was trading 5.54 percent higher at Rs 2,345 on the National Stock Exchange.

The gains in the stock were also accompanied by strong volumes, which were sharply higher than the 20-day daily average.

The paint manufacturer managed to post strong growth on all three fronts. Its topline rose 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 986.8 crore, aided by a strong performance across the coatings verticals. The rise in topline came despite the relatively muted growth in the decorative paints business and an extended monsoon in October.

Catch all LIVE market updates here

Read More

Market share gains and improved operational efficiencies also helped the company expand its EBIDTA margin by 50 basis points to 14.5 percent in Oct-Dec as against 14 percent in the year0ago period.

The strong growth in topline, coupled with improved operational performance, also supported the 16.2 percent on-year jump in consolidated net profit which came at Rs 97.4 crore in the December quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​