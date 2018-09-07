App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajmera Realty rises 4% post Co acquires 85% stake in Anirdesh Developers LLP

The company intends to enter infra projects and acquire infra projects through this subsidiary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Ajmera Realty and Infra India rose 4 percent intraday Friday as company acquired 85 percent stake in Anirdesh Developers LLP.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 221.65 and an intraday low of Rs 215.25.

At 10:41 hrs Ajmera Realty and Infra India was quoting at Rs 219.95, up Rs 7.05, or 3.31 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 365.65 and 52-week low Rs 187.10 on 08 December, 2017 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.75 percent below its 52-week high and 17.74 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 10:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

