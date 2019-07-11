App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajmera Realty gains 3% on announcing plans to develop commercial project in Mumbai

The turnaround tenure for completion of project will sprawl up to 3 to 4 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ajmera Realty and Infra India shares gained 3.5 percent intraday on July 11 after the company announced a joint venture with local partner of Mumbai for development of the commercial project.

"This joint development represents a major step forward in realising the company's vision to build a trusted name for the commercial era too, servicing more demands of different genre," the realty firm said in its BSE filing.

"It will be a joint development on revenue sharing basis in Ghatkopar on a plot size of 5,310 square metre that has a potential to develop approximately 9,000 square feet of saleable area as our share of development, which may generate revenue of approximately Rs 120 crore as our share of revenue," it added.

Close

Its proposed development is for approximately 225 units.

"The project has received zero IOD and has initiated demolition. The turnaround tenure for completion of the project will sprawl up to 3 to 4 years," Ajmera said.

The stock India was quoting at Rs 160.70, up Rs 3.30, or 2.10 percent on the BSE at 1121 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:52 am

tags #Ajmera Realty and Infra India #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.