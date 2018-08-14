App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajay Srivastava is bullish on these 2 stocks and sectors, but bearish on steel

Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Consulting is betting big on PVR at present as he feels it is the new Maruti Suzuki in the entertainment space

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market has been rallying from July and hitting fresh record highs, with intermittent correction due to global woes. Currently, investors are wondering to invest in the market or wait for a correction.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Consulting, said he doesn't recommend buying as most stocks appear overbought post their June quarter earnings. He is not booking profits at the current juncture as he sees further legs to this rally.

Among sectors, Srivastava said the research house has made some purchases in hospital and agri space last month.

He has already over-invested in financials but has kept away from state-run banks. "HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 FY19 earnings were not inspiring. Axis Bank has already re-rated after its earnings but ICICI Bank may get re-rated soon as no one knows when the bank may report a loss due to rising non-performing loans to power companies."

Ajay Srivastava
Ajay Srivastava
CEO|Dimensions Corporate Finance Services Pvt Ltd

Majority of steel companies delivered a stellar set of earnings, especially after the government's raised tariffs on imports. However, Srivastava thinks big money has moved out of the sector now. "The rally in the last one year was due to tariffs and hence better price realisation. These are heavily leveraged companies with high foreign currency loans, so there is going to be a lot of red ink going forward as they have to reinstate their loans. Rising interest rates, rupee depreciation versus the dollar and high leverage are going to be killers for steel companies,” he stated.

Among stocks, he continues to remain invested in Page IndustriesSrivastava is betting big on PVR at present as he feels it is the new Maruti Suzuki in the entertainment space. Explaining his rationale for the same, he said, "There are 400 million Indians who do not visit cinemas, so there is huge latent demand for multiplexes, though there is risk from the streaming business. The Ajay Bijli-led company has dominant market share and nobody is close to it. Inox Leisure at second place but there is a huge gap between these companies."

 
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 11:50 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Page Industries #PVR #Sensex

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.