Ajanta Soya climbs 5% after CRISIL assigns BB+ rating with stable outlook

Ajanta Soya shares rallied 5 percent intraday on July 15 after CRISIL assigned rating with a stable outlook.

CRISIL, on July 12, assigned long term rating for the company's bank loan facilities at BB+ with a stable outlook.

The rating agency also assigned short term rating at A4+.

Bank loan facilities rated by CRISIL were worth Rs 130 crore.

The company is engaged in the primary business of manufacturing of vanaspati and various kinds of cooking oil with shortening products for bakery like biscuits, puffs, pastries and other applications.

The stock was quoting at Rs 23.10, up Rs 1.10, or 5 percent on the BSE at 1413 hours IST.