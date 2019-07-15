App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajanta Soya climbs 5% after CRISIL assigns BB+ rating with stable outlook

The rating agency also assigned short term rating at A4+

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ajanta Soya shares rallied 5 percent intraday on July 15 after CRISIL assigned rating with a stable outlook.

CRISIL, on July 12, assigned long term rating for the company's bank loan facilities at BB+ with a stable outlook.

The rating agency also assigned short term rating at A4+.

Close

Bank loan facilities rated by CRISIL were worth Rs 130 crore.

The company is engaged in the primary business of manufacturing of vanaspati and various kinds of cooking oil with shortening products for bakery like biscuits, puffs, pastries and other applications.

The stock was quoting at Rs 23.10, up Rs 1.10, or 5 percent on the BSE at 1413 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #Ajanta Soya #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.