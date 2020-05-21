App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajanta Pharma shares gain 3% as Motilal Oswal stays bullish on stock after Q4 results

The brokerage expects 17 percent earnings CAGR over FY20-22 for Ajanta Pharma.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ajanta Pharma gained 3 percent on May 21 as Motilal Oswal has retained its bullish view on the stock after strong earnings by the company in Q4FY20.

The stock closed at Rs 1,490.80, up Rs 48.60, or 3.37 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Ajanta Pharma ended FY20 on a healthy note with 15 percent earnings growth (against 12 percent compounded earnings decline over FY17-19), led by sales revival in Asia, Africa and new introductions in the US market. Revenue during the year grew by 26 percent and operating profit 22 percent over the previous year.

Close

Motilal Oswal remained positive on Ajanta Pharma due to strong ANDA pipeline for the US market, new launches in the branded generics segment of Asia/Africa/India and better operating leverage.

related news

The brokerage expects 17 percent earnings CAGR over FY20-22.

"The COVID led disruption could be a dampener for earnings growth in FY21, and accordingly, we have cut our EPS estimate for FY21 by 6 percent; our EPS estimate for FY22E remains unchanged. Rolling our price target to 22x 12M forward earnings, we arrive at a price target of Rs 1,700 (from Rs 1,635 earlier), said Motilal Oswal while reiterating buy on the stock.

Ajanta Pharma has reported a 45 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit at Rs 129.2 crore on revenue of Rs 682 crore that increased sharply by 32.4 percent YoY driven by exports. During the quarter, Ajanta Pharma had forex gain of Rs 40 crore in other income.

Within exports, US generic sales were up 88 percent and emerging markets sales grew 38 percent YoY. Domestic formulation sales increased by 11 percent.

Ajanta Pharma incurred capex of Rs 250 crore for FY20 and has guided for capex of Rs 200 crore for FY21 (Rs 75 crore for Guwahati Ophthalmology block and Rs 130 crore for maintenance).

The company's major capex program would conclude in FY21 and only maintenance capex would be required FY22 onwards, indicating better free cash flow situation for Ajanta Pharma, said Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

SFI seeks postponement of board exams till COVID-19 goes

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rules you must follow when flights resume; asymptomatic patients not a threat, Health Ministry claims

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Rules you must follow when flights resume; asymptomatic patients not a threat, Health Ministry claims

US weekly jobless claims remain high as backlogs, layoffs linger

US weekly jobless claims remain high as backlogs, layoffs linger

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.