Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:42 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Q2 profit dips 5% to Rs 125 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.89 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ajanta Pharma reported 4.92 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.39 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 544.11 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 540.38 crore for the same period a year ago.

"This quarter has been a mixed bag for us. While the US & branded generic business in emerging market posted robust growth, India business remained flat and antimalarial business de-grew as was anticipated," Ajanta Pharma Joint MD Rajesh Agrawal said.

Despite unfavourable market conditions in the US, the company posted robust growth for the quarter. The company's emerging market branded generic business delivered sound performance, he added.

The company's board has also approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share on the face-value of Rs 2 per share for the 2018-19 fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at Rs 1,057.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.67 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:31 pm

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Nifty #Results #Sensex

