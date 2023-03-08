Ajanta Pharma edges higher on news of likely share buyback

Shares of Ajanta Pharma climbed on March 8 after the company announced that its board will consider buyback of equity shares on Friday.

At 10.31am, shares of Ajanta Pharma traded at Rs 1,191.15 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.86 percent from the previous close. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 1,214.

Additionally, one lakh shares have been traded so far, compared to the one-month daily traded average of 69,000 shares.

If approved, this will mark the company's third buyback of equity shares. The first one was done in November 2020 and second in January 2022.

Moneycontrol News