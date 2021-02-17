MARKET NEWS

Airtel to buy back 20% stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus for Rs 3,126 crore

The Warburg Pincus affiliate had acquired 20 percent equity stake in Bharti Telemedia in 2018 after the announcement of the deal in December 2017.

PTI
February 17, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
 
 
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it will acquire 20 percent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about Rs 3,126 crore.

The transaction will be discharged primarily via issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares of Airtel at a price of Rs 600 per share and up to Rs 1,037.8 crore in cash, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Bharti Telemedia #Business #Market news #Warburg Pincus
first published: Feb 17, 2021 07:29 pm

