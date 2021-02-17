Airtel to buy back 20% stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus for Rs 3,126 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it will acquire 20 percent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about Rs 3,126 crore.

The Warburg Pincus affiliate had acquired 20 percent equity stake in Bharti Telemedia in 2018 after the announcement of the deal in December 2017.

The transaction will be discharged primarily via issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares of Airtel at a price of Rs 600 per share and up to Rs 1,037.8 crore in cash, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.