Aiming for faster settlement of stock trades, SEBI may move to T+1 cycle: Report

The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) might soon offer a faster settlement trading system.

The market regulator is considering lowering the settlement cycle for completion of share transactions to T+1 (trade plus one day), according to a report by The Economic Times.

The measure will help boost liquidity, improve efficiency and reduce payment-related risks to brokers and the system, the report said.

This means that the shares would be transferred to the buyer's demat account the day after the transaction, and the seller would receive the proceeds.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

At present, trades are settled two working days after the transaction is done.

SEBI is of the view that the shift to T+1 can be implemented once the market adjusts to the new margin system, The Economic Times reported.

India moved to the T+2 settlement cycle from the T+3 cycle in April 2003.