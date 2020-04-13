AIA Engineering share price jumps 17% as work resumes at Ahmedabad, Trichy plants

AIA Engineering share price shot up 17.45 percent intraday on April 13 after the company said it resumed operations at its Ahmedabad and Trichy plants.

"The manufacturing operations at company's plants located around Ahmedabad as well as the Trichy plant have been restarted on staggered basis after obtaining necessary permission from the concerned government authorities," company said in its BSE filing.

In view of the lockdown, the company had put on hold operations of plants and offices at various locations from March 23.

In this evolving situation due to COVID-19, the overall adverse impact on the operations was not immediately known, the company had said on March 24.

AIA Engineering specialises in the design, development, manufacture, installation and servicing of high chromium wear, corrosion and abrasion resistant castings used in the cement, mining and thermal power generation industries.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,425.45, up Rs 160.75 or 12.71 percent, on the BSE at 1507 hours.