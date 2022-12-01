AI deployed by watchdog to sniff out misleading stock tips on TV shows

English
    Moneycontrol News
    December 01, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    Representative image

    In-house artificial intelligence developed by the market regulator has been let loose on TV shows offering stocks tips for ferreting out any signs of insider trading and front running as part of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s plans to crack down on share offences, The Economic Times reported citing sources.

    The inhouse system called Picture based Information News Accumulator and Key Information Analyser (Pinaka) will comb through television channels that typically beam in-house or third party suggestions including buy or sell calls.

    Pinaka will be comparing the stock recommendations it sees and hears on TV with the trades of the person spouting them on TV to look for any signs of securities offences such as insider trading and front running.

    The move comes as calls mount for shielding retail investors against stock tips and recommendations that could mislead their hard-earned money aiming to make the most of the ongoing stock markets boom.
