Ahluwalia Contracts: Building a multi-year story

Highlights:

- Internal restructuring to pave way for better growth and profitability- Sharp focus on growing profitable segments, projects, clients- Strong order book to lead to robust earnings growth

- At 11 times its FY20 estimated earnings stock is attractively valued

The period between September and December 2018 was an opportune time for contrarian investors as BSE Small Cap Index tumbled 22 percent led by multiple negative news. Amid the turbulence, one stock that caught the attention of smart investors was Ahluwalia Contracts (price: Rs 310, Market cap: Rs 2076 crore). Investors such as DSP Blackrock, SBI Mutual Fund, Franklin India and few others added the stock to their position.

While the stock gained 18 percent from its low to around Rs 265 a share, it is still worth a look in the light of valuations and earnings growth at current market price. The stock is currently trading at 11 times its FY20 estimated earnings, that are expected to grow around 25-28 percent.

Ahluwalia, a niche player in the construction of commercial buildings is sitting on a robust order book of close to Rs 5,300 crore or about 3.3 times its annual revenue, providing good earnings visibility. Its execution track record, technical capabilities and relatively better balance sheet management makes it a compelling story within the construction space.

Prudence over growth

Since fiscal 2014, the company has produced cash profits of close to Rs 441 crore on retained earnings of close to Rs 396 crore. For a construction company, this indicates its capital is judicially deployed in a deserving business. As a result, its average return on capital in the last fiscal stood at 27.5 percent, one of the best in the industry and most importantly, without adding meaningful debt in the books.

Strategic shift

Ahluwalia has undergone a change over the years. After listing in 2007 and witnessing two crucial industry cycles (2008-09 and 2013-14), it has consistently reduced debt to a low of Rs 30 crore on a net worth of Rs 621 crore in FY18. To achieve this, it monetised non-core assets and business such as land bank. This led to drop in fixed assets (gross block) to Rs 128 crore in FY17 from Rs 354 crore in FY16 without any loss of revenues. The reduced balance sheet burden trimmed interest costs giving it a cost advantage. Fixed assets turnover jumped to 11 times from 3.5 times.

Building a scalable model

Further, its strategy to reduce exposure to over-leveraged private sector and adhere strict control over receivables worked well.

In FY13, close to 90 percent of its revenue came from the private sector where opportunities were limited. It gradually started leveraging its capability to build government buildings and structures, reducing its private sector exposure to 35 percent in FY18.

Public construction of hospitals, schools, universities, government offices, stadiums, bus depots and several other avenues have opened up. While these segments should continue to grow, opportunities in smart cities, development of government colonies and reconstruction public offices would only expand the market in the coming years.

Ahluwalia, which generates over half its revenue from the north Indian markets has turned selective about projects, focusing on decent margins and in turn, improving profitability. Operating margins have moved up to 14 percent from a mere 5 percent in FY14. With orders swelling, it started sweating its assets, resulting in a reduction in the cash conversion cycle and reduced dependence on external borrowings.

In a nutshell, sharp focus on improving profitability, revenue growth and reduction in balance sheet risk paves the way for a long term prudent growth.