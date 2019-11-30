Ahead of IPO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank garners Rs 304 crore from anchor book

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB), on November 29, has garnered Rs 303.75 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which will be available for subscription on December 2.

USFB has finalised the allocation of 8,20,94,594 shares at Rs 37 apiece to 18 anchor investors that including marquee names like the Government of Singapore, Goldman Sachs India, HDFC Life Insurance Company etc.

Among others, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, CX Partners Fund, Aberdeen, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential etc also participated in the anchor investor bidding.

USFB, which aims to raise Rs 750 crore to augment its Tier 1 capital, has fixed a price band of Rs 36-37 per share for the IPO, which will close on December 4.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 750 crore and a portion of the issue, Rs 75 crore, has been reserved for Ujjivan Financial Services' shareholders.