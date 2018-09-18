App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agricultural commodity derivative segment: SEBI to charge only Rs 1 lakh per exchange on turnover

SEBI has drastically reduced its regulatory fee on agricultural commodities derivatives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to ensure the farmers and Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) directly participate in the commodity futures market, SEBI has drastically reduced its regulatory fee on agricultural commodities derivatives.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi on September 18 made a string of announcements after the conclusion of its board meeting.

The regulatory body, along with the government and exchanges, has been taking various steps to promote the agricultural commodity derivative segment. The benefits of the amount foregone by SEBI will be passed on to the farmers and FPOs to help them easily access the derivatives market for their hedging needs.

From now on, instead of levying the regulatory fee on the basis of turnover slab rates, a nominal regulatory fee at a flat rate of only Rs 1 lakh per exchange would be levied on the turnover.

The board also proposed that exchanges dealing with agricultural commodities derivatives should create a separate fund assigned for the benefit of farmers and FPOs. The regulatory fees foregone by SEBI would be deposited in this fund and shall be utilised for the benefit of farmers and FPOs in the agricultural derivatives market.

The necessary guidelines for the use of the proposed fund will be issued in due course.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 08:49 pm

tags #India #markets #SEBI

