App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri markets volatile amid back-to-back cyclonic storms

As uncertainty prevails over crop outputs, weather needs to be closely tracked, particularly in the cotton, jeera and coriander-growing belts of Gujarat.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Vedika Narvekar

Agricultural commodities started the week on a positive note, with prices of a few commodities touching the upper limit of 4 percent on November 4. But, in the next trading session, prices fell sharply on expectations of pressure building up on arrival of the kharif crop.

The protracted southwest monsoon, which continued till mid-October, followed by back-to-back cyclonic storms--Kyarr and Maha--with yet another, Bulbul, on its way have raised concerns about excessive rainfall in several parts of the country. Both rabi and kharif crops are likely to be affected by these weather patterns.

Close

Oilseeds and pulses have taken a beating this season. Main kharif oilseeds, groundnut and soybean, have been hit by incessant rains. Mustard seed acreage may also decline as the sowing period for the largest rabi oilseed had to be put off. It could lead to a drop in the availability of edible oils this season.

related news

This is positive not only for prices of soya, mustard and groundnut oils, but also for palm oil as the demand for less expensive edible oils will be firm in the coming season.

Markets are due for a technical correction. However, buying on dips is still advisable, considering the weak supply-side fundamentals in the home markets and strong demand-side fundamentals of palm oil in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Soybean arrivals have been delayed considerably and October supplies are reported to be half of what they were in the same period last year.

Recent storms have further stressed the crop. Thus, 2019-20 output, already pegged at around 18 percent lower, may now see another drop.

The weather has held up this week in the major growing areas and arrivals are reported at more than 7,00,000 bags. Smooth arrivals may lead to a temporary fall in soybean prices, but it should be a good buying opportunity.

Kharif pulses such as urad and moong have been hit by incessant rains, and now the sowing of the largest rabi pulse crop --channa--has been delayed. Late sowing means delayed harvesting. The channa crop in the current season is already smaller; the season-end could see a tight supply pipeline.

As there is uncertainty over crop outputs, it is best to keep a watch on the weather, particularly in the cotton, jeera and coriander-growing belts of Gujarat. Cyclone Maha is expected to bring rain to the state, which could affect the quality of the cotton crop and delay the sowing of spices.

In a nutshell, the long-term outlook for the prices of most agri commodities is positive. In the short term, though, the market is due for a temporary fall if the weather favours smooth kharif harvesting, followed by rapid sowing of rabi crops.

(The author is Research Analyst - Agro Commodities at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Commodities #Expert Columns

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.