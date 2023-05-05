AGI Greenpac jumps 20% on robust Q4 numbers

AGI Greenpac jumps 20% as strong Q4 earnings prompt investors to buy stock

Shares of AGI Greenpac soared 20 percent in the morning trade on May 5, touching its 52-week high, as strong quarterly earnings prompted investors to buy the stock.

At 10.06 am, AGI Greenpac was quoting at Rs 491.90, up Rs 78.65, or 19.03 percent. It earlier touched a 52-week high of Rs 495.90. The scrip was trading with volumes of 77,788 shares, as compared to its five-day average of 22,065 shares, an increase of 252.5 percent.

In the March quarter, the company reported revenue of Rs 680 crore, up from Rs 432 crore in Q4 of FY22, registering a robust growth of 58 percent. It delivered an EBITDA of Rs 196 crore, up 111 percent YoY, while net profit rose 152 percent YoY to Rs 96 crore.

Sales and profitability rose on an improved product mix and an increase in demand for glass containers for non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages as well as packaged food, the company said in an exchange filing.

Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, AGI Greenpac, said, “Rise in demand for the glass packaging containers from both the non-alcoholic & alcoholic beverage segments and our integrated business model and premium products helped us in delivering sustainable growth for the year”.

AGI Greenpac is a focused packaging products company that manufactures and markets various packaging products, including glass containers and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, products & security caps, and closures.

It is a supply chain partner to various consumer brands, including pharmaceuticals, food, non-alcoholic & alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, perfumery.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.