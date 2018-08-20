Aggressive traders should deploy Bank Nifty Ratio Call Spread this week

Global woes and rupee depreciation against the US dollar had put indices under pressure in the initial part of the last week. However, buying power emerged at lower level leading to a quick recovery in markets with both Nifty and Bank Nifty closing at high point of the week.

The Open Interest (OI) tally for the week did remain fairly positive with Nifty attracting longs in the futures. Pharma and IT remained upbeat with buying momentum coming into heavyweight pharma stocks like Sun Pharma, Lupin, and Dr Reddy's along with IT stocks like Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

The momentum initialised by short-covering was later fuelled by traces of fresh long built-up.

On the options front, we could see the incremental Put writing in higher up strikes of 11,400 and 11,500 to the tune of 10 lakh and 6 lakh shares, respectively.

Call writers at 11,500 finally could feel the heat and unwound their positions, shifting higher to 11,600. Gradual up move in the options band raised the probability of continuing positive momentum for the rest of the August expiry.

The sentimental indicator, Open Interest Put Call Ratio (Put Open Interest/ Call Open Interest) moves down to 1.66 from highs of 1.75 last week. On the other hand, risk barometer India VIX, index of Implied Volatility (Market Perceived Future Volatility) saw a minor uptick of 30 bps this week.

Bank Nifty futures open interest data depicts the cycle of Long- Long unwinding. Both Private and Public sector banks post witnessing intermediate down tick regained the momentum towards the end of the week.

Top contributors for the week were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India. Option data shows strong Put writing at 28,000 strikes while highest Call writers are placed at 28,500.

Considering truncated week, faster theta decay is certain. Thus to take combat the fast perishing time value, Ratio Call Spread is recommended.

Ratio Call Spread is a Neutral to bullish strategy. In this strategy, we have to buy 1 ATM strike Call and Sell 2 OTM (higher) strike Calls. With the expectation of Bank Nifty to face hurdle at highest Call strike, selling two highest strike Calls would benefit out of faster theta decay.

While, the risk in this strategy is protected on the downside, if prices surpass higher breakeven point, risk increases. This strategy is idle for an aggressive trader.

: The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.