Against regulations, AIF-I and AIF-II funds may be borrowing largely for investing: Sebi paper

Between December and March 2023, out of Rs 294 crore borrowing by AIFs, Rs 288 crore was allocated towards other purposes

Category I and II alternative investment funds (AIFs) are allowed to borrow only to meet their temporary funding or operational requirements and not for investing. But these funds seem to have been allocating a large majority of their borrowing to investing.

According to a consultation paper by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on amending the Sebi (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations 2012 to improve the funds’ corporate governance, only 0-2 percent of the funds borrowed over the last three quarters by AIFs were used for operating expenses. The remaining seems to have been diverted for investing, going by the investment reports submitted by AIFs.

This introduces asset-liability mismatch risk and illiquidity risk in the asset class, according to Sebi.

“Amount borrowed for ‘any other purpose’ and not for meeting operating expenses, indicates that such borrowing may be for the purpose of making investment,” noted Sebi.

Since AIF-I and -II can invest in unlisted securities, borrowing for this purpose can lead to asset–liability mismatch, the market regulator pointed out. “Considering the same, a need is felt to clarify that funds borrowed by Category I and II AIFs shall not be utilized for the purpose of making investments,” it added.

The market regulator noted that the funds may have been using borrowing for investing because of “some ambiguity among market participants with respect to the purpose for which AIFs may borrow funds”.

The exception

The market regulator has provided exceptions to this. If there the funds stand to lose an investment opportunity due to the shortfall in drawdown amount called from an investor, Category I and II AIFs may be permitted to borrow to meet that shortfall. But such borrowing should not exceed 10 percent of the investment made in an investee company and shall be subject to other conditions specified for borrowing by Category I and II AIFs.

“Borrowing for meeting such shortfall shall be permitted only in case of emergency and as a last resort and shall not be utilized to facilitate different drawdown schedule/delay in bringing drawdown capital by select investors,” the market regulator said.

Also, to manage the high risk of illiquidity that comes from holding unlisted securities, such Category I and Category II AIFs shall maintain thirty days cooling off period between two periods of permissible leverage.