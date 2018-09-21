After the stock tanked 30%, what should investors do with Yes Bank?

Investor sentiment in Yes Bank hit a low as the stock plunged 34 percent intraday on Friday to register its worst single-day fall since listing.

Most brokerage firms, both global and domestic, downgraded the stock and reduced their target prices to reflect the near-term pain after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the tenor of Rana Kapoor, promoter, chief executive and managing director, to January 31, 2019.

Reacting to the news, the stock fell to its 52-week low of Rs 210.10 in early trade but then recovered later.

Rana Kapoor has led the bank since inception to become the fourth-largest private bank with an impressive growth and profitability performance. His unexpected departure as MD & CEO will raise concerns on the continuity of the strong past performance, suggest experts.

The board of directors of Yes Bank will now meet on September 25, 2018 to decide the future course of action

Reacting to the development, most brokerage firms have downgraded the stock and slashed their target price because most of them are of the view that the pain could continue in the short term.

However, some feel that there is tremendous value for investors who have a long-term horizon. Phillip Capital, which has initiated coverage on the stock, sees an upside of over 40 percent from Wednesday’s closing price.

The RBI’s incessant focus on asset quality clean-up has laid bare open large-scale non-performing loans (NPLs) at most PSBs and private corporate lenders.

“RBI’s annual audit has further resulted in big divergences across banks while few lenders have further disclosed their watch-list on stressed assets. Yes Bank reported a divergence of Rs 6355 crore in FY17,” Motilal Oswal said in a report. This came after Rs 4,17o crore of divergence that the bank reported after RBI’s audit for FY16, and could have been one of the key reason behind this development, it said.

But, does it mean that everything is going down for the stock? Maybe not. “While in the past the stock has reacted negatively to any such adverse incidents, the price performance over the next one-year following a crisis has always been impressive,” highlights Motilal Oswal in a note.

There is no denying of the fact that this development will have some implications for Yes Bank’s growth plans, but if investors’ give time, things should turn around.

“If we look at history, the stock is trading at discount to peers. The RBI action suggests that the central bank may want to make a change at the top role of the bank and we feel another gentleman or lady may come and run the show," Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director, Emkay Global Financial Services told CNBC-TV18.

“But, this kind of correction in such a strong bank made valuations attractive and is a long-term opportunity for investors," Karwa said.

With a 10‐year loan book CAGR of 36%, Yes Bank has grown much faster than the industry average, mainly by capturing market share from PSU banks.

While a pickup in industrial capacity utilisation to 75.2% in 4QFY18 bodes well for a recovery in corporate credit growth, experts believe that a broad‐based recovery is still a few quarters away.

Risk aversion and credit rationing in the market has opened an opportunity for Yes Bank. We believe it will continue to outpace its peers in terms of growth, not necessarily resorting to risky lending, as incremental lending is towards better‐rated corporates, Phillip Capital said in a report who has initiated its coverage with a buy rating.

“High NPA divergence in FY16 and FY17 has spooked the market about YES' asset quality. As a result, its stock price has remained range bound over the last one year. However, higher divergence, in our view, does not necessarily mean high credit cost, as the bank has been able to recover (excluding sale to ARC) c.55% of its NPAs over the last five years,” added the report.

The brokerage firm further added that strong top-line growth coupled with operating leverage would enable YES to post 29% PAT CAGR over FY18‐21 and deliver 19 percent RoE.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.