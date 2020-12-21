After The Bell: Worst single-day fall in 7 months, here’s what should investors do on Tuesday

Indian markets, which have been scaling new highs, crashed to their worst single-day fall in seven months, snapping a six-day winning streak on December 21. Both the Sensex and the Nifty50 plunged about 3 percent each, wiping out about Rs 7 lakh crore of Mcap on the BSE, weighed down by weak global cues.

The Sensex plunged 1,406 points to end at 45,553, while the Nifty50 closed 432 points down at 13,328.

Sectorally, the selling pressure was seen in the public sector, infrastructure index, metals, oil & gas and realty indices. The NiftyBank fell over 4 percent to 29,456.

The broader markets took a more severe beating, as the BSE midcap index plunged 4.1 percent and the smallcap index 4.5 percent.

Markets across the world tumbled as a new strain of coronavirus in the UK created panic. Investors should use the dip to accumulate quality stocks, say experts.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“We’ve been maintaining a cautious (stand) on markets and reiterate the same for the following sessions too. The recent spurt of COVID cases in the UK has spooked markets world over, as the new variant could increase the transmission rate,” Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Now, the next step is strict travel restrictions, which would dent the economic recovery. Technically, Nifty has tested the lower band of the prevailing rising broadening formation around 13,150 and its breakdown could trigger a further decline towards the 12,700-12,800 zone,” he said.

Mishra suggested avoiding naked leveraged trade in the futures segment and preferring option strategies until the markets stabilise. Investors, on the other hand, should utilise the fall and accumulate quality stocks on dips.

India VIX spiked sharply by 24.54 percent from 18.62 to 23.19. Spike in volatility and a cross above 23 zone indicates that short-term pressure could be seen on the market till it drops below 19.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 22:

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty index opened negative and made a new lifetime high of 13,777 zones but failed to hold immediate support of 13,600 and nosedived sharply to 13,131 zones.

It negated the formation of higher high-higher lows on the weekly scale and broke a rising support trend line on the daily scale, which doesn’t bode well for the bulls after the strong movement of the last many weeks.

Mechanical indicators are turning negative, so one needs to stay light till the index stabilises. Till the surpasses, profit booking declines can be seen towards 13,131 and 13,000.

Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT at FYERS

The massive fall caused strong damage to the short-term technical structure of the Nifty. Until the index crosses its immediate resistance of 13,530, we could see near-term downside pressure on the markets.

The immediate support for the index lies at the day's low. A break below will likely extend the correction towards 12,800-12,730.

Sanjeev Hota, Head of Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Indian shares tumbled as a new strain of coronavirus in the UK created panic among investors. Also, the overhang on Brexit talks has added to negative sentiments. Further lack of depth in the market owing to the holiday season aided the big fall.

We expect the equities market to witness further volatility in the near term. Nevertheless, a correction after a big rally is always a healthy sign for the market and provide a good opportunity to add quality stocks for investment purpose.

We continue to remain positive on equities for the next two-three years, owing to weakness in the dollar coupled with pro-growth government policies and dovish fiscal policies.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

On December 21, the market formed a big red candlestick on the daily chart. It erased the gains of the last 11 days. In fact, since the market formed a higher bottom at 12,790 on November 26, the market has never given any decisive candlestick pattern on daily basis. The same indecisiveness resulted in the vertical fall.

It’s a bearish reversal formation in the short term. The Nifty could slide to either 13,000, where it has support as per the Options data, or 12,500, which is the highest previous up-move (all-time highest levels on Nifty till January 2020).

On the higher side, 13,400-500 would be the hurdle zone. Reduce weak long positions between 13,400-500 levels. Only strong markets can cross and close above 13500 levels. There is a strong buying opportunity between 12,700-12,600 levels for medium-term investors.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.