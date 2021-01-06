After The Bell: Weak global cues halts bull run; what should investors do on Thursday?

Indian market which hit a fresh record high on Wednesday witnessed profit-booking tracking weakness in global markets as investors priced in the prospect of a so-called “blue wave” kind of scenario.

A so-called “blue wave” would give more scope for President-elect Joe Biden to act on his reform plans including the new COVID-19 stimulus, but it could also mean higher corporate taxes and more regulations on the technology behemoths that led Wall Street’s recovery from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, said a Reuters report.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 48616 while Nifty50 hit a life high of 14,244 before bears took control of markets.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 263 points to 48,174 while the Nifty50 was down 53 points to 14,146.

Sectorally, the action was seen in Utilities, metals, telecom, power while profit-taking was seen in energy, FMCG, IT, and healthcare.

After a sharp rally market has taken a breather and further upside will be dependent on FII flows, suggest experts.

“Market is experiencing volatility due to weak Asian market and profit booking owing to rich valuation. Banking stocks are supportive, led by good loan growth data for Q3FY21, announced by key private banks,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“In the near-term, the trend of the broad market will depend on FII inflows while stock-specific actions will be based on Q3 result, which is about to pick up,” he said.

India VIX moved up by 2.61 percent from 20.46 to 20.99. Volatility needs to cool down below 20 zones to support the bullish market setup and fuel the next rally with the higher market base.

On the options front, the maximum Put OI is placed at 13000 followed by 13500 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 14000 followed by 14500 strikes.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on January 7:

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The index opened the day with a gap up but failed to hold the gains and saw profit booking and closed a day on a negative note at 14134 with loss of half a percent and formed hanging man candle pattern which is a bearish reversal candle pattern

Going ahead, 14040 will be a good support. Any break below said levels can show some more cuts in the index and on the higher side. Meanwhile, 14180-14230 zone will be the next strong resistance zone.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

The Nifty trades around the 14100. Midcap stocks have outperformed in the recent past and select stocks continue to remain in momentum. We believe within the structural up-move, an interim correction phase is expected to play out.

We expect the volatility to increase significantly in the near term. There has been a shift in positions/interest from frontline stocks to the midcap space which usually is followed by a correction.

FMCG stocks look attractive while Metals and Banking are expected to witness volatility. Trades are advised to keep leverage in control while investors can wait for a meaningful dip to buy aggressively.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd

The market witnessed some lackluster movement. Nifty50 index is still trading below the resistance level of 14250-14270. The research suggests breakout above 14270 is critical to keep the long-term positive trend intact.

The market observed volatility to expand in today’s trading session indicating profit booking and distribution of stocks at a higher market level.

The investors are advised buy on a breakout of 14270 and look for an exit around 14680-14710. Overall, the investor should maintain a stop at 14040.

