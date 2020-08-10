After The Bell: Tug of war between bulls & bears, what should investors do on Tuesday?

The bulls failed to keep the momentum going on D-Street as the Nifty50 closed below 11,300 on August 10. A tug of war between the bulls and the bears continued, which suggests that strong resistance is placed at 11,300-11,350.

The Nifty50 ended at 11,270, gaining 56 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 141 points to 38,182.

Sectorally, action was seen in healthcare, capital goods, realty, industrials, and utilities, while profit-taking was visible in energy, and oil & gas stocks.

The good part is that the Nifty50 closed above 11,250 levels but traders should remain cautious at higher levels near 11,300-11,350, say experts. On the other hand, if the index closes below 11,250-11,200 levels, further selling pressure could be seen, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking, told Moneycontrol.

“Since the last couple of days, we have been advocating some caution because the Nifty has approached a strong resistance zone of 11,300-11,350 and although there is no sign of weakness yet, it will not be easy for the index to overcome this sturdy wall,” Chavan said.

A major global or domestic trigger is required to unfold the next leg of the rally, he said. Till then, better to take some money off the table and wait for further development.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on August 11 when the market resumes trading:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

The Nifty opened higher on August 10 following positive global indicators but failed to move to 11,340, which is the closest to the highest level, mainly due to weakness in energy, telecom, and auto stocks.

We should keep an eye on the dollar index as it is rising from a low and is at 93.58. The index may increase further. Monday’s lowest level will be a big support for the market and crossing 11,350 will push it towards 11,500 levels. Below 11,200, the Nifty can slip to 11,100 levels.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The Nifty is placed at the crucial resistance of previous swing high of 11,341 (July 29) and there is a possibility of more consolidation or range movement in the next session.