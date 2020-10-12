After The Bell: Touch-and-go moment with 12K; here’s what investors should do on Tuesday?

Indian markets closed in the green for the eighth consecutive day on October 12, but came across profit-taking at higher levels, which suggests that the momentum could be fading.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 84 points to close at 40,593, while the Nifty50 closed 16 points higher at 11,930.

The Nifty50 managed to reclaim the 12,000-mark for the first time after February, but could not sustain as investors preferred to take some profits off the table at higher levels. The market activity was largely limited to benchmark indices as broader markets took a breather.

If Nifty reclaims the 12,000-mark, then the next resistance could be seen around 12,200, while on the downside support is seen at 11,800-11,700 levels, suggest experts.

“The index opened with a positive bias and quickly surpassed the 12,000-mark, but consistent selling pressure erased morning gains and the index finally closed near 11,900 levels. The broader market activity has been weak,” Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“A strong breakout formation clearly suggests bulls are in total control of the market and likely to maintain positive stance till 12,150-12,200 level. In the short term, a minor correction can’t be ruled out, but that would be an opportunity for investors to create long positions between 11,800 and 11,700 levels. One needs to keep a stop loss at 11,650 for the same,” he said.

Here is what experts have to say on what investors should do on October 13:

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking)

The Nifty conquered the milestone of 12,000, which is the outcome of the stupendous recovery from the March lows in such a short span. In fact, in the last couple of weeks also, we had a remarkable rally after testing the 200-day SMA around 10,800.

Monday’s move as of now should only be construed as profit-taking and not the complete reversal. As far as levels are concerned, 11,867 – 11,800 should be treated as a support zone; whereas on the higher side, 12,000 – 12,050 are the levels to watch out for.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

Nifty formed a small-bodied bearish candle on a daily scale as it closed lower than its opening zones. The major trend of the index is intact to positive but it stretched the gains by around 1200 points in just 12 trading sessions from 10800 to 12000 zones so a consolidative move could be better to commence the next leg of the rally towards lifetime high territory.

It has to continue to hold above 11850 zones to witness a further up move towards 12000 then 12200 zones while on the downside major support exists at 11750 levels.

Arjun Mahajan, Head - Institutional Business at Reliance Securities

As expected, the market crossed 12000 marks and profit booking was seen at a higher level. However, resilient IT, Pharma, and FMCG aided the market to end with marginal gains as FM’s Rs730bn stimulus package did not convince the market.

Indian equities broadly ended with marginal gains despite global markets are doing fairly well today, which suggests that the market may be on edge ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on interest waivers and other key headline data.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Technically, the major trend of Nifty is positive – however, given that gains of around 1200 points were achieved in just 12 trading sessions from 10800 to 12000 zones hence a consolidative move could be better to commence the next leg of the rally towards lifetime high territory - 12000-12200 while support has moved higher at 11750.

Investors would react to the earnings season which is taking shape with key IT companies reporting their numbers initially and showing a strong trend so far.

The market would also keen an eye on the Supreme Court which is scheduled to hear the loan moratorium case on October 13, which is very crucial for banks.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.