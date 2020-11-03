After The Bell: Terrific Tuesday, here’s what investors should do on Wednesday

The bulls remained in control of D-Street for the second day in a row on November 3, pushing the benchmark indices above crucial resistance levels. The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 40,000 while the Nifty50 closed above 11,800.

The Sensex rose 503 points to close at 40,261 while the Nifty50 rallied 144 points to 11,813.

Sectorally, action was seen in banks, finance, metals, auto while profit booking was seen in realty, energy, telecom, and oil & gas stocks.

Experts are of the view the Nifty50 is still vulnerable to high volatility due to the outcome of the US election. Hence, for the bulls to remain in control, the index has to hold above 11,535.

The bulls appear to have put up a brave face, as markets across the globe chose to rally heading into the US elections with a positive mindset, and the Nifty50 was no exception, signing off the session with a decent bullish candle.

“The index managed a decisive close above its near term hurdle of 11,750 levels, it should ideally head towards 11,922 levels in next session. However, there seems to be strong resistance around 12000 levels and hence unless the Nifty closes above the stiff resistance of 12k a sustainable upmove shall not be expected,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist—Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Meanwhile, the Nifty may remain vulnerable for high volatility, along with global markets, owing to US Election which is capable of influencing the near-term trend in either of the directions,” he said.

If the Nifty trades below 11,723 in the next session, then weakness shall be expected, and if the index sustains above 11,535 then one can retain a bullish stance and look to create long positions, Mohammad said.

Considering the event ahead of us, he advised traders to remain neutral in the next session and in case if someone is already long, then they should book profits above 11,900.

Here is what experts say on what investors should do on November 4:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

The Indian market rose after a massive surge in the US stock futures and unusual strength in European and Asian markets. The Nifty 50 climbed 1.24 percent to close at 11,813.