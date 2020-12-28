After The Bell: US stimulus helps Nifty to record highs, what should investors do on Tuesday?

Indian markets closed in the green for the fourth consecutive day on December 28, pushing benchmark indices to record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 47,406, while the Nifty50 hit a high of 13,885.30.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 380 points higher at 47,353, while the Nifty50 was up 123 points to close at 13,873.

Sectorally, action was seen in realty, metals, consumer durables, public sector, Bankex and capital goods stocks.

On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE midcap index closed with gains of 0.8 percent, while the smallcap index was up 1.4 percent.

Experts are of the view that the US stimulus package triggered risk-on sentiment in equity markets across the globe. The momentum is likely to continue in the near-term.

“Indian market started on an upbeat note in the final week of the year owing to positive global cues. The global market cheered the news of the $2.3-trillion pandemic stimulus announced in the US and the historic post-Brexit trade deal struck between the UK and EU,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The advancement of a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in India, too, uplifted domestic sentiments, leading to positive momentum across all the sectors,” he said.

Nair expects the momentum to continue as investors focus on the positive side of these events and not worry about peak valuations and lockdowns triggered by the new strain of the virus

Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 29:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities

Led by financials and commodity stocks, the Indian market surged for the fourth consecutive trading sessions, with the Nifty 50 index ending nearly 1 percent higher to close at 13,873.20.

The 13,750 levels would serve as a major support to the market and our strategy would be to buy with a short-term view.

Buy the Nifty if it corrects to 13,750-13,700, with a stop loss at 13,600. Above 13,900, the index will move to 14,200 or 14,400.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities