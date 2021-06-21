After The Bell: Smart recovery from lows! What should investors do on Tuesday?

Indian market pared losses and closed in the green after a gap down opening on June 21. Nifty closed above 15,700 levels, while Sensex rose over 800 points from the day's low.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 230 points to 52,574 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 63 points to 15,746.

Indian market recouped losses in line with Asian and European markets tracking positive global cues. US stock futures also moved firmly into positive territory, suggesting gains at open on Wall Street later in the day, said a Reuters report.

Additionally, on the domestic front, the next phase of the vaccination drive, where the government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above the age of 18 years, from today, reignited hopes of a faster economic recovery.

"The domestic market opened on a weak note due to the hawkish monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. But, the market clawed back above day’s low and closed in the green as the market expects a faster economic recovery owing to PM Modi's announcement on free inoculation for all citizens,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

“PSU Bank was the top sectoral performer on reports of the government finalizing Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank for privatization,” he added.

Sectorally, buying interest was seen in power, realty, utilities, public sector, and oil & gas stocks while marginal selling pressure was visible in auto, and IT space.

The broader markets outperformed the frontliners with the S&P BSE Midcap index closing with 0.8 percent gains, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index adding 0.83 percent.

Here’s what experts suggest investors should do on June 22:

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Nifty50 formed a strong Bullish candle after the declines of the last three trading sessions. This indicates that bulls are having dominance at key support zones.

Now, the index has to hold above 15700 zones to witness an up move towards 15900 and 16000 zones, while on the downside support can be seen at 15600 and 15550 zones.

Gaurav Bissa, AVP Derivatives & Technicals at LKP Securities.

Nifty50 opened on a very weak note on account of global cues but managed to witness smart recovery, closing near the high point of the day.

This is the second consecutive time where Nifty made a strong comeback reflecting the strength in the markets. However, on an hourly basis, it is just about closing near Ichimoku cloud support.

For the Nifty to inch toward the 16000 levels, it has to give hourly closing above 15780-15800 levels.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Nifty had a significant gap-down opening on June 21, however, there was no follow-through selling. On the contrary, the bulls rushed in swiftly & pushed the index higher.

As a result, the index had a sustained rise throughout the day. The bulls managed to defend the support zone of 15450-15400, which now becomes even more crucial.

The index is heading towards the upper end of the short-term range, which is at 15900. As the overall outlook is positive, with the potential to stretch beyond 16000, buy on dips will continue to be our preferred strategy from short term trading perspective

Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT Charterholder at FYERS

For a second session, the Nifty has registered a remarkable intraday recovery, gaining over 200 points from the low of each session. The index seems to have found support right near the vicinity of its previous record high of 15431.

Nifty formed a 'Bullish Belt Hold' candle today, which indicates strength. The sharp reversal from the 15600-15500 zone indicates that the near-term selling pressure has subsided.

The immediate resistance to now watch out for is 15770, which has held firmly over the last three sessions.

If the index sustains above this resistance going forward, we could see a move towards 16000 in the next few days. On the downside, 15600 remains the key short-term support from a closing basis perspective.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.