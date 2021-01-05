After The Bell: Small & midcaps outperform; here’s what investors should do on Wednesday

The market bounced back after turning negative tracking weak global cues on Tuesday largely on account of extended lockdown in the UK. But, late recovery helped bulls to take control of D-Street and pushed benchmark indices to record highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied by about 300 points to hit a record high of 48,486 while the Nifty50 was up 66 points to close at 14,215.

The broader market indices outperformed as the S&P BSE Midcap index closed with gains of 1.3 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.7 percent.

Volumes on the NSE were higher than the recent average. Among sectors, IT, Bank, and Media were the biggest gainers while Metals & Realty were the top drags.

“Most Asian markets reversed early losses Tuesday as hopes for the economic outlook outdid worries over a coronavirus surge, new lockdowns, a slow vaccine rollout, and uncertainty over US Senate elections,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“European stocks were in and out of the positive territory on Tuesday morning as investors monitored the coronavirus pandemic and the imposition of further restrictions, along with a U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia,” he said.

Jasani further added that Nifty has risen for the 10th consecutive session and has closed at almost 14,200 as expected. The momentum is still strong and some more upsides (more in the broader market than the index) is likely over the next few days.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kota Securities

The market closed at the highest point of the day on Tuesday. This was unexpected after Monday's massive decline in the US market.

The Nifty 50 index and the BSE Sensex closed at 14,199.50 and 48,437.78, respectively. Financial stocks improved as expected yesterday.

Shares of Axis and HDFC Ltd helped the market close higher. The metal index closed in the negative territory after yesterday's excellent performance.

The Nifty and the Sensex have created a big bullish Japanese candle that closed at the previous day's high. It is a reliable and confident close for the market and based on that we can expect the index to reach the level of 14,350/48,800 in the near term.

Support would be at 14,130/48,100 and at 14,050/47,900 levels. Be specific and keep on reducing the cost of investment.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd

The market continues to witness the resilience and recovered after an opening with a gap down to stay above the immediate support level of the Nifty 50 Index level of 13,950 while sustaining above 13,950 is the key factor from a short-term perspective.

We suggest maintaining above this level market to gain momentum and open the possibility for a movement until 14,250-14,270. The momentum indicators like RSI, MACD to recover, and market breadth to improve, further strengthening a short-term bullish outlook.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

One more positive session and index managed to close the day at a fresh high of 14,200 with gains of half a percent and formed a bullish candle on the daily chart.

The index has now shifted its base to the 14,100 zone and the overall base is still at the 14k mark. Holding above the said levels, a buy on dip strategy is still intact. On the other hand, the index managed to breach the 14,200 zone decisively. This suggests that the ongoing move can push the index to 14,300-14,400 zone in the near term.

The Nifty bank has witnessed fresh breakouts so the next leg of the rally will include both private and PSU banks.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty index formed a Bullish candle on a daily scale and continues its winning streak of forming higher highs from the last nine trading sessions.

It has to continue to hold above 14,000-14,050 zones to witness a fresh rally towards 14,400 then 14,500 zones while on the downside major support exists at 13,900 and 13,777 levels.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The Nifty had a negative start with a gap down opening on account of the global cues. The bulls, however, moved in swiftly and bought the dip.

As a result, the index witnessed a steady rise as the day progressed and closed near the high point of the day.

On the way up, Nifty has achieved an equality target of 14,200. The overall structure shows that the positive momentum can continue going ahead and the Nifty looks set to head towards 14,600 in the short term. On the other hand, 14,000-13,950 will act as a cushion on the downside.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The uptrend continued in the market on Tuesday, after showing volatility in the previous session and the Nifty closed the day higher by 66 points. After opening on a downside gap of 58 points on Tuesday, Nifty showed smart upside recovery from the intraday lower support of 14,080. The opening downside gap was filled and Nifty ended the day with handsome gains.

A long bull candle was formed on Tuesday, which indicates a confirmation of a small upside breakout of the range at 14,000 levels, which is a positive indication. A new swing high was formed at 14,215 and Nifty closed near the highs.

We observe strength in the upside momentum of Nifty over the last few months and one day sharp weaknesses have turned out to be a buy on dips opportunity in the market. Interestingly, the time consumed from previous to last one day decline is around 16-18 days (taken from the swing low of 24th Sept 2020) and this pattern has occurred for 3 occasions so far.

The last one-day drop has witnessed on December 21, 2020, and the next possible date for such a decline could be after 6-8 sessions (Between 13-15 Jan).