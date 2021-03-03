After The Bell: Sensex rallies 1,100 points! What should investors do on Thursday?

Bulls roared for the third consecutive day on March 3 pushing both Sensex and Nifty50 above crucial resistance levels. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 1,100 points while the Nifty50 climbed above 15,000 levels.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 rallied by over 2 percent each - their best gains since February 2.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1,147 points to 51,444 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 326 points to 15,245.

Sectorally, the action was seen in energy, metals, finance, banks, and IT stocks while mild profit-taking was visible in the auto space.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 1.4 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was up 1.3 percent.

Experts are of the view that positive global cues, buying by foreign investors, fall in US Treasury Yields, strong micro as well as macro data-fuelled bullish sentiment triggered a risk-on rally.

“Markets across the globe were filled with optimism as the focus shifted from concerns over high valuation to a stronger economic recovery and earnings growth. The Indian market was on a rising streak echoing the global sentiment,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The NiftyBank which had a rough week so far took a breather and led the rally while consolidation was seen on auto stocks,” he said.

Here is what experts suggest investors should do on March 4:

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

One more positive session and index closed a day with supreme gains of more than two percent at 15,240 zones and formed a bullish candle for the third consecutive day.

Bullish Harami candle pattern showed a fantastic impact so far. Going forward, 15,150 will act as strong support followed by 15,100 zone.

If the index manages to hold the above-said levels, we may see the current move extend further towards the 15,300-15,400 zone in the near term.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited

The market extended gain further after the decisive breakout of the Nifty 50 Index level from 14,850. The market is likely to hold the momentum and reach the level of 15,280-15,300.