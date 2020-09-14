After The Bell: Sensex, Nifty trip but broader markets gain; here's what investors should do on Tuesday

Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty settled with losses on September 14, with banks and financial heavyweights emerging as top drags.

However, broader markets stole the show amid a volatile trade due to spiralling coronavirus cases and margin penalty worries.

The Sensex closed the day 98 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 38,756.63 while the Nifty ended 24 points, or 0.21 percent, down at 11,440.05.

The BSE midcap index closed 1.56 percent higher while the smallcap index ended with a strong gain of 4.03 percent.

Among the sectoral indices, BSE IT (up 4.76 percent), realty (up 3.85 percent), teck (up 3.57 percent), consumer durables (up 3.40 percent) and industrials (up 2.16 percent) logged strong gains.

On the flip side, BSE telecom (down 2.09 percent), Bankex (down 1.56 percent), finance (down 1.31 percent), energy (down 0.67 percent), FMCG (down 0.48 percent), metal (down 0.44 percent) and oil & gas (down 0.33 percent) failed ended the day in losses.

"The street seems to have taken the measures to broad-base the market positively, as was evident in an increased appetite for several stocks across sectors," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

We have collated the views of experts on what investors should do on September 15:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

The SEBI's decision that requires more exposure to smallcap stocks in most multicap funds led to the current buying interest.

Correction due to valuations or various uncertainties cannot be ruled out and volatility is expected to continue.

Trade cautiously and look at earnings stability, if investing for the long-term in smallcaps.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The Nifty formed an Outside Bar and a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily scale, as it wiped out the gains as well as momentum set on the last trading session.

It negated the formation of higher lows of the last two trading sessions and again got stuck in a range.

Now it has to hold above 11,333-11,350 to witness an upmove towards 11,550-11,600 while on the downside, medium-term support exists at 11,200-11,180 zones.

India VIX moved up by 2.32 percent from 20.71 to 21.19 levels. VIX needs to cool down below 20-18 zones to get the bull grip for the next leg of the rally else the roller-coaster ride will continue in the Indian market.

On the options front, the maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,500 strike, while the maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 12,000 strike.

We have seen marginal Call writing at 11,600 then 11,800 strike while Put writing is seen at 11,200 then 11,400 strike. Options data suggests a wider trading range between 11,200 to 11,700 zones.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

We were unable to sustain above 11,550-11,575, which is a little worrying. Even if it were to take a day or two and then get past those levels, we are in a bullish territory.

That would take us back to 11,800 and thereafter towards 12,000. The support for the Nifty is at 11,300.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking

Markets usually see such volatile swings during the consolidation phase and it’s no different this time.

We reiterate our bullish yet cautious approach to markets and suggest accumulating quality stocks on dips.

We’re still seeing several themes playing well, so traders should align their positions accordingly. The upcoming macroeconomic data and cues from the global markets will remain in focus.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

After showing upmove from the lows recently, the Nifty struggled to sustain the gains on September 14 and closed the day lower by 24 points amid high volatility. A long bear candle was formed with minor lower shadow.

Technically, this indicates a formation of bearish dark cloud cover or counter attack bear candle pattern at the highs. Normally, a formation of such patterns after a reasonable upmove or near the crucial overhead resistance signals the probability of profit-booking from the highs or a reversal pattern.

The key upside area of 11,500-11,550 (previous swing high and the opening downside gap of September 4) has acted as a strong overhead resistance and led to a sharp intraday weakness from the highs. This is a negative indication.

After the formation of a larger positive sequence like higher tops and bottoms till the later part of August, the Nifty seems to have shifted into a minor negative sequence like lower highs and lows over the last 10 sessions. Today's swing high of 11,568 could be considered as a new lower high of the sequence. Hence, one may expect further weakness in the next session.

The important negative candlestick pattern like bearish engulfing is still intact on the daily and weekly charts. Hence, one may remain with a bearish view in the Nifty until the high of 11,794 is breached decisively.

The short-term trend of the Nifty seems to be weakening at the key overhead resistance and one may expect further weakness in the coming session. The near-term negative trend status remains intact for the market. Immediate downside levels to be watched is 11,280, which could be achieved by this or next week. Upside resistance is placed at 11,568.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.