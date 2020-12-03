After The Bell: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh highs, here’s what investors should do on Friday

Indian markest hit new highs on December 3 on vaccine news and strong economic data but witnessed profit-booking at higher levels. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record of 44,953, while the Nifty50 rose above 13,200 for the first time to hit a high of 13,216 during the day.

The indices couldn't hold on to the gains and Sensex ended 14 points higher at 44,632, while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 20 points to 13,133.

Sectorally, action was seen in the public sector, metals, oil & gas, power, and auto stocks while profit-taking was visible in IT, finance and banks.

On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE midcap index rose 0.8 percent and BSE smallcap index was up 0.68 percent, outperforming the benchmarks.

"The broad market is continuing its buoyancy led by a rally in mid and small-cap stocks. This trend can continue given the gap between the pricing of main and broad stocks,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Today, largecaps are mildly underperforming, in which financial stocks did contribute to the upside but weakness in HDFC bank after the RBI curbs limited the upside,” he said.

All eyes will on the outcome of the MPC meeting on December 4. Though most experts feel that the central bank could well keep rates steady but may increase growth forecast for the upcoming quarters.

Nair added that hopes are alive that economic recovery will grow wider as fresh COVID cases are reducing, adding strength to the momentum.

Top Nifty gainers included Hindalco, ONGC, and Maruti Suzuki, while TCS, SBI Life and HDFC Bank were among the biggest index losers.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 4:

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty opened positive and made a new lifetime high of 13,216 but could not hold at the higher zone. It corrected by 100 points from its higher levels and after a consolidative move, it ended the day with gains of around 20 points.

It formed a Bearish candle on a daily scale as it closed lower than the opening level but formed higher highs-higher lows for the fourth trading session.