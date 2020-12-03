After The Bell: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh highs, here’s what investors should do on Friday

The market was seen struggling at the new highs, which could open further consolidation or weakness from the highs. Immediate supports to be watched are at 13,000 levels. On the upper side, 13,250 could act as a key overhead resistance.
Indian markest hit new highs on December 3 on vaccine news and strong economic data but witnessed profit-booking at higher levels. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record of 44,953, while the Nifty50 rose above 13,200 for the first time to hit a high of 13,216 during the day.
The indices couldn't hold on to the gains and Sensex ended 14 points higher at 44,632, while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 20 points to 13,133.
Sectorally, action was seen in the public sector, metals, oil & gas, power, and auto stocks while profit-taking was visible in IT, finance and banks.
On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE midcap index rose 0.8 percent and BSE smallcap index was up 0.68 percent, outperforming the benchmarks.
"The broad market is continuing its buoyancy led by a rally in mid and small-cap stocks. This trend can continue given the gap between the pricing of main and broad stocks,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.
“Today, largecaps are mildly underperforming, in which financial stocks did contribute to the upside but weakness in HDFC bank after the RBI curbs limited the upside,” he said.
All eyes will on the outcome of the MPC meeting on December 4. Though most experts feel that the central bank could well keep rates steady but may increase growth forecast for the upcoming quarters.
Nair added that hopes are alive that economic recovery will grow wider as fresh COVID cases are reducing, adding strength to the momentum.
Top Nifty gainers included Hindalco, ONGC, and Maruti Suzuki, while TCS, SBI Life and HDFC Bank were among the biggest index losers.
Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 4:
Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
The Nifty opened positive and made a new lifetime high of 13,216 but could not hold at the higher zone. It corrected by 100 points from its higher levels and after a consolidative move, it ended the day with gains of around 20 points.
It formed a Bearish candle on a daily scale as it closed lower than the opening level but formed higher highs-higher lows for the fourth trading session.
It has to hold above 13000 zones to witness an up move towards 13,250 then 13,400 levels, while on the downside, major support exists at 12,900 zones. Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.
Sideways trading was broadly expected ahead of the outcome of the RBI policy meet. Having witnessed a sharp rebound over the last month, the Nifty valuations appear to be stretched and the required earnings growth to sustain valuations is fairly high. Hence, any negative development or adverse news flow might lead to a sharp selloff. Investors should focus on quality names with decent margins of safety.
Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd
We expect the rate-sensitive pack, especially banking and financials, to be in focus on December 4, the day of we will know the outcome of RBI’s MPC meet.
The banking index has been witnessing consolidation in line with the benchmark and could see a directional move after the event. Traders should restrict leveraged positions and wait for clarity.
Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President (Equity Technical Research), Kotak Securities
The market ended flat on the day of the weekly expiry and ahead of the credit policy.
The Nifty 50 opened at the highest level and closed at the lowest point of the day. We feel on Friday, the index could fall to 13,050 in the first half of the trading session and move back to 13,300 levels in the second half. The strategy should be to buy on dips.
The Bank Nifty has a major concentration at 28,900 and below that, it has scope to fall up to 28,500. On the other side, the dismissal of 29,950 would lift indices to 30,300.
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
The highs of recent negative candle patterns like bearish engulfing (Nov 25, daily timeframe) and Doji pattern (weekly timeframe) of last week have been violated at 13,145 on December 3 as per intraday timeframe, but the market was not able to sustain above the high of this pattern towards the end. This could mean a further consolidation or higher level weakness in the coming sessions.
The negative divergence pattern continued on the daily chart (higher high in the Nifty and lower high in the RSI), which could signal tiredness at the new highs and the profit-booking could emerge from near all-time highs.
The short-term trend of Nifty remains positive and there is no indication of any reversal pattern forming at the new highs.
The market was seen struggling at the new highs, which could open further consolidation or weakness from the highs. Immediate supports to be watched is at 13,000 levels. On the upper side, 13,250 could act as a key overhead resistance.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.