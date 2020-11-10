After The Bell: Sensex, Nifty at new highs; what should investors do on Wednesday?

Bulls remained in control of D-Street for the seventh consecutive day in a row on November 10 pushing benchmark indices to fresh record highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 43,316 while the Nifty50 make a fresh life high of 12,643 in intraday trade on Tuesday.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 680 points to 43,277 while the Nifty50 rose 170 points to 12,631.

Sectorally, the action was seen in banks, finance, capital goods, realty, as well as oil & gas while mild profit booking was seen in IT, healthcare, and telecom stocks.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on November 11:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

In the last 8 trading sessions, Nifty 50 gained 1110 points and the Bank Nifty rose 5200 points. Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the Nifty and Sensex advance, increasing 8.85 percent, while Indusind bank had the largest gain in the Bank Nifty, rising 7.29 percent.

The major oscillators namely RSI and MACD are in the overstretched mode, however, they are also indicating the strong grip of bulls and till the negative reversal is not appearing on the chart it is advisable to keep buying selective stocks on dips.

During the day, the Nifty fell to 12520 but quickly recovered to close at the highest point of the day, which suggests further bullishness in the market. Until the Nifty is not breaking 12500 levels, we could see the levels of 12800/13000.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty index continued its gap up opening for the fourth consecutive session and headed towards a new lifetime high of 12643 levels. Nifty formed a Bullish candle with a long lower shadow on a daily scale which indicates bulls are holding a tight grip in the market.

The Nifty continued its higher high - higher lows formation for six straight sessions and recently rallied by more than 1100 points from 11535 to 12643 marks in the last seven trading sessions.

Now, the index has to continue to hold above 12430 zones to witness an up move towards 12750 zones while on the downside major support exists at 12300 and 12222 zones.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

The Nifty is not showing any sign of slowing down and may take a breather around 12,800. Needless to say, the recent surge was largely driven by banking and financials while others are contributing selectively.

Traders should align their positions accordingly and use dips to accumulate stocks that are participating in the rally.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

We observe a clear upside breakout as per the weekly and monthly charts. The long term chart pattern on the monthly chart indicates further upside potential of 12800 for the Nifty in the near term.

Monthly pattern of higher high formations with upside gains of around 350 points (difference of top to top-since 2018). Hence, the last top was at 12430 and the next expected upside target would be around 12800 levels.

The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. There is no indication of any reversal pattern at the highs. The next upside levels to be watched around 12800 for the next few sessions. Immediate support is now placed at 12550.

- The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.