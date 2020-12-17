After The Bell: Sensex inches towards 47,000, what should investors do on Friday?

Indian markets closed in the green fifth day in a low on December 17 as the bulls pushed the benchmark indices to yet another record high as the S&P BSE Sensex hit 46,992 and the Nifty50 13,740.
The Sensex closed 223 points higher at 46,890, while the Nifty50, ended the day with gains of 58 points at 13,741.
Sectorally, action was seen in finance, capital goods, realty, while metals, oil & gas and utilities saw some profit-taking.
Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 18:
Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities
On the day of the weekly expiry of the Nifty and the Bank Nifty options, the market moved to expected levels of 13,770. HDFC twins, Bajaj twins and few pharmaceuticals supported the rally.
The market has formed one more indecisive candlestick at the top of the rally. The market should trade between 13,840 and 13,600 levels. Sell Nifty if it bounces to 13,840-13,850 levels and keep a final stop loss at 13,900.
Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
The Nifty opened positive and moved to the new lifetime high of 13,773. It the day more than 50 points higher.
The index formed a small bullish candle on the daily scale, making higher high-higher lows on the lower time frame.
It has to hold above 13,600 to witness an up-move towards 13,850,and then towards 14,000, while on the downside, support exists at 13,500.
Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited
The market witnessed some strong trends and an attempt to overcome the resistance level at around 13,750. Sustaining above 13,750 is the key factor from a short-term perspective.
The market is likely to gain momentum staying above this level, opening the gate for a movement till 13,990. Momentum indicators like RSI and MACD will stay positive and market breadth will improve, further strengthening a short-term bullish outlook.
Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
The index reacted to the previous breakout and opened with a gap-up but saw some profit-booking from the day’s high. It closed at 13,741 with gains of 58 points and formed a Doji candle on the daily chart, representing indecision.
Going forward, 13,680 will act as immediate support and any breakdown below 13,680 can lead to more profit-booking. The index may take a dip towards the 13,600 zone, which is another support on the downside. Thursday’s high of 13,775 will act as immediate resistance on the higher side.
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty continued with its journey towards the north on December 17. The index is nicely trading in a rising channel for the last several sessions.
In case of minor degree dips, the Nifty has been taking support near the lower channel line and the key hourly moving averages.
These parameters are shifting higher along with the price action. Hence, the near-term support zone has shifted higher to 13,650-13,600.
On the other hand, the daily and hourly upper Bollinger Bands continue to raise the bar higher. The overall structure suggests that the index can head towards 13,900 in the short term
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.