After The Bell: Sensex inches towards 47,000, what should investors do on Friday?

Indian markets closed in the green fifth day in a low on December 17 as the bulls pushed the benchmark indices to yet another record high as the S&P BSE Sensex hit 46,992 and the Nifty50 13,740.

The Sensex closed 223 points higher at 46,890, while the Nifty50, ended the day with gains of 58 points at 13,741.

Sectorally, action was seen in finance, capital goods, realty, while metals, oil & gas and utilities saw some profit-taking.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 18:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities

On the day of the weekly expiry of the Nifty and the Bank Nifty options, the market moved to expected levels of 13,770. HDFC twins, Bajaj twins and few pharmaceuticals supported the rally.

The market has formed one more indecisive candlestick at the top of the rally. The market should trade between 13,840 and 13,600 levels. Sell Nifty if it bounces to 13,840-13,850 levels and keep a final stop loss at 13,900.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty opened positive and moved to the new lifetime high of 13,773. It the day more than 50 points higher.

The index formed a small bullish candle on the daily scale, making higher high-higher lows on the lower time frame.

It has to hold above 13,600 to witness an up-move towards 13,850,and then towards 14,000, while on the downside, support exists at 13,500.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

The market witnessed some strong trends and an attempt to overcome the resistance level at around 13,750. Sustaining above 13,750 is the key factor from a short-term perspective.