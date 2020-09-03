After The Bell: Sensex ends below 39,000; what should investors do on Friday?

Indian market closed lower on September 3, with the Sensex ending below 39,000 and the Nifty barely holding on to 11,500 levels.

Sectorally, action was seen in consumer durables, IT, capital goods, and automobiles while mild profit-taking was seen in banks, finance, metals, and energy stocks.

Experts are of the view that bulls would only be able to regain control if the Nifty manages to close above 11,794 levels. On the downside, they see support placed at 11,350-11,450 levels.

On the technical charts, the Nifty formed a small negative candle with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern signals the formation of a high wave type pattern. Having formed this pattern amid a range movement, the predictive value of this pattern could be less.

“A similar market action was formed from August 21 to 28. Nifty eventually witnessed sharp weakness from the high (11,794) of August 31. According to this pattern, one may expect a similar type of range movement with positive movement in the next few sessions,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, told Moneycontrol.

“Though Nifty bounced up in the last three sessions, the bearish engulfing pattern, which was formed on September 31 remains intact, as long as the Nifty stays below 11,794 in the near term. But the possibility of minor intraday profit booking at the highs cannot not be ruled out,” he said.

Shetty said the short term trend on the Nifty remains choppy, with a minor positive bias. “There is a possibility of similar range movement with positive bias in the next one-to-two sessions. Immediate resistance to be watched at 11,600, with short term lower support placed at 11,450,” he said.

We have collated the views of experts on what investors should do on September 4:

The Nifty traded in a narrow range on September 3 & ultimately posted a minor negative close. With a positive start, the index stretched beyond 50% retracement of the recent fall i.e. 11560 but it couldn't sustain there.

The hourly chart shows that the index had broken out from a triangular pattern in the last session however follow-through buying was missing today. On the downside, 11500 is the immediate support to watch out for.

Failure to hold above 11500 can push the Nifty down towards the hourly lower Bollinger Band, which is near 11430.

The Nifty made an intraday high at 11583 but closed on a flat note at 11527 while Bank Nifty has witnessed supply pressure and closed with a loss of 343 points at 23530.

However, Nifty has managed to close above 21-HMA which points out towards an upside surge. At the present level, Nifty is having support at 11400 levels while resistance comes at 11600-11650 levels.

The market was waiting for the final decision of the Supreme Court on the issue of Loan Moratorium. Finally, after the market ended, the court made a partial announcement, in which it was decided not to declare the arrears as NPA for the next two months.

This court hearing will continue until September 10, after which a final opinion can be given. The current announcement is not detrimental to the financial sector. It can be called neutral or positive.

On Friday, the Nifty would face hurdles at 11600, above that we could see the levels of 11700 or even 11800. Supports would be at 11400 and 11350. The strategy should be to buy on dips.

The markets closed flat in Thursday’s trading session with the benchmark Index Nifty closing at 11527, down 7 points. However, the overall breadth of the market remained positive with Advances outnumbering declines by 3:2.

Weekly F&O Expiry contributed to increased volatility. The Nifty is currently consolidating in the range of 11300-11600 with bias still remaining in favour of the bulls.

The Nifty index opened positive but remained consolidative in between 11500 to 11570 zones for the most part of the trading session. It formed a small Bearish Candle on a daily scale as it closed below its opening levels but continued its formation of higher low for the third consecutive session.

It is finding hurdles at higher zones but at the same time decline is being bought into. It is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a lower time frame as supports and resistances are coming closer to give a decisive price breakout.