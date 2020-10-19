After The Bell: Sensex back above 40,000, here’s what investors should do on Tuesday

Positive global cues saw the bulls retain their hold on D-Street and push the benchmark indices above their crucial resistance levels on October 19. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 40,000 while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11,800 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 448 points higher at 40,431 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 110 points at 11,873.

Sectorally, action was seen in banks, finance, public sector and oil & gas space while mild profit-taking was seen in auto, telecom, healthcare, and IT stocks.

The broader markets underperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE midcap index was up 0.58 percent while the smallcap index closed with gains of 0.43 percent.

Experts are of the view that a close above 11,900 could give the index wings to fly past 12,000. A close below 11,800 could extend selling pressure. Investors should wait for a breakout on either side.

“The Nifty and the Sensex followed the global trend. The Nifty has been forming Doji formation for the past two days, a sign of caution. Unless the market exceeds the level of 12050, we may see limited activity or sector-specific activity in the market. On Tuesday, the market would trade between 11,900 and 11,800 levels,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“If the Nifty goes above 11,900, then it may even hit the levels of 11,950 or 12050. It is advisable to buy if Nifty crosses 11900 levels. Below the 11800 levels, the Nifty could come under liquidation pressure,” he said.

Here is what experts have to say on what investors should do on October 20:

Arjun Mahajan, Head, Institutional Business, Reliance Securities

Domestic markets witnessed a sharp recovery in the backdrop of a strong rebound in the heavyweight financial space, which was in the focus during the day led by strong numbers reported by HDFC Bank and positive commentary by the management.

Additionally, positive global cues led by strong GDP data from China also supported markets. However, auto, pharma, and IT indexes ended in the red.

Going forward, progress on 2QFY21 earnings and COVID-19 and global developments pertaining to the US presidential election and fiscal stimulus would be crucial for market direction.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

As long as the upside of 12,025 is protected, one can't rule out any profit booking from the highs in the short term. A sustainable move above 12,025 could be considered as a negation of the bearish engulfing pattern.

One needs to be cautious at the highs of 11,950-12,000 in the next one-two sessions for any profit booking emerging from the highs.

The short-term trend continues to be positive. There is a possibility of further one-two days of an upmove before showing minor downward correction from the highs. The upper 11,950-12,000 is going to be an overhead resistance for the short term. Immediate support is placed at 11,780.

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Unless the Nifty50 gets past 11,900 levels, further strength shall not be expected whereas on the downside, it will be critical to sustaining above the day's bullish gap zone of 11820–789.

A breach of this zone on a closing basis can drag the index towards 11,661. In case if it sustains above 11,900 in the next session, then the intraday strength shall get extended towards 11958 levels.

For the time, traders are advised to remain neutral on the index, by shifting focus to stock-specific opportunities, as there seems to be neither strength nor weakness at this juncture.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

An upbeat start to the earnings season combined with the favourable global cues has helped the markets to recover in the last two sessions. Participants are still pinning hopes on the passage of the stimulus package in the US before the election and it will remain on their radar.

However, on the flip side, any adverse news on COVID-19 can push the bulls on the back foot. We suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious approach and hedging positions.

