After The Bell: Sensex back above 39K, what should investors do on Thursday?

The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 39,000 and the Nifty50, too, went past the psychologically important 11,500-mark on September 2, which is a positive sign.

Sectorally, action was seen in energy, industrials, power and metal stocks. On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE midcap index rose 1.2 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of 1.6 percent.

Experts are of the view that the index seems to be consolidating in a range. Hence, now a close above 11,800 could initiate a fresh leg of upswing while on the downside, a break below 11,400-11,380 could fuel further selling pressure.

The Nifty50 continued with follow-through upmove for the second day in a row amid a range movement on September 2 and closed the day higher by 64 points.

A small positive candle was formed with a minor lower shadow, which indicates that the bulls managed to sustain above the crucial support levels.

“Formation of this pattern, after a Doji of September 1 could indicate a minor positive bias for the market. But, the significant bearish pattern (bearish engulfing pattern of August 31) could be intact as long as the market stays below 11,800 levels. The Nifty is currently sustaining above the uptrend line support (connecting recent higher lows) and 20 period EMA around 11340-11380 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The minor positive sequence of higher highs and lows is intact and if we consider the recent swing low of 11326 (low of August 31) as a new higher low of the sequence, then the Nifty should conquer new swing highs above 11796 levels in the near term,” he said.

Shetti added that this action seems to be difficult as of now. Hence, one needs to be cautious about long positions above 11,600. The short-term trend of the Nifty continues to be positive, but the chances of profit booking emerging at the higher levels remain strong.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on September 3 when the market resumes trading:

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Volumes on the NSE fell below recent averages, probably hinting at the impact of the new margining system. While media, IT, metals, and auto indices did well, the PSU bank index ended marginally in the negative.

The Nifty has closed at its highest in three trading sessions, though the gains have been small on low volumes. Traders remain cautious on the direction of the market.

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty50 index opened flattish but managed to witness buying interest on declines and headed towards the key hurdles of 11,550. It formed a small bullish candle on the daily scale and started to form higher lows from the last two trading sessions.

However, it consolidated in the upper part of the trading range of the last session and closed the day with the gains of around 65 points.

It is forming a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on a lower time frame as supports and resistances are coming closer to give a decisive price breakout.

The index has established immediate support near to 11,400 and 11,333 while a hold above 11,550 could again give an upper hand to the bulls to drive the move towards 11,650 and 11,750-11,800 zones.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

It was a 50-50 day. In the first half, the index didn’t give any particular direction and traded range-bound but in the second part, there was good recovery based on few selected counters after what the index gave a closing at 11,535 levels with the gain of 65 points.

On August 31, we talked about 21-Day Moving Average as the strong support and from there we are seeing a bounce back in the index and it seems that further upside movement can be seen during an upcoming trading session.

At the present level, upside resistance comes at 11,615 and if the index breaks this resistance, then further upside would be there up to the level of 11,710 while downside support comes at 11400.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets are trying to digest the recent negatives, however, we feel traders should continue with a cautious view and prefer hedged bets. In the absence of any major event, the India-China border dispute and performance of world markets will continue to dictate the trend.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

Broader markets witnessed a significant correction towards 11,300 this week, which was led by a partial recovery towards 11,500-11,550. We believe the downside for the current series is limited and suggests buying into any meaningful correction.

Support on the downside is seen at 11,174 levels while 11,700-11,800 can be tested in the near term. Auto. Metal, Infra stocks can be accumulated with action expected to continue in the midcap space as well.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.