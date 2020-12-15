After The Bell: Profit booking on D-St; here’s what investors should do on Wednesday

Indian market recouped losses and closed in the green on December 15, tracking positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex recovered more than 400 points, while the Nifty50 also rallied more than 100 points from day's lows.

At the close, both the Sensex and the Nifty were up 10 points at 46,263 and 13,567, respectively.

On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE midcap index rose 0.4 percent while the S&P BSE smallcap index gained 0.7 percent.

Sectorally, action was seen in consumer durables, finance, auto, and metal stocks while profit-taking was visible in FMCG, oil & gas and energy space.

“Indian market opened with a negative trend following the weak sentiments of the Asian market but a strong recovery happened as European market opened positively ahead of policy meetings,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The liquidity-driven rally, which has been heavily dependent on foreign funds, will bet a lot on the ongoing FOMC policy meeting and a final decision will be announced tomorrow, and the US stimulus package to be finalised this week,” he said.

The outcome of these events was expected to be positive and would trigger further positivity in the market, Nair said.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 16:

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty50 opened negative and drifted towards 13,450 in the first half of the session but the decline was smartly bought to pull the index in positive territory. It witnessed a decent recovery of more than 100 points from lower levels and gave the highest-ever daily close.

The index formed a small-bodied and long lower shadow candle on a daily scale, which indicates that declines are being bought.

The Nifty has to continue to hold above 13,450 to move towards 13,650 then 13,750 while on the downside, support exists at 13,400 and 13,350.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty opened on a negative note and went on to breach the lower end of the rising channel on the hourly chart. In the lower territory, however, 13,450-13,400 proved to be a strong support.

The junction of the 40-hour exponential moving average and the hourly lower Bollinger Band attracted fresh buying. Thus the index recovered sharply and maintained its overall positive stance.

The hourly momentum indicator has completed its correction cycle and is set for a new cycle on the upside from the equilibrium line. These indicators suggest that the Nifty will maintain its upward trajectory with short-term target at 13,700.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

The index showed a strong recovery from the day's low and managed to close on a positive note with minimal gains and formed a Doji candle for the fourth consecutive session, hinting at uncertainty.

The Nifty has formed a good base near the 13,500 zone. We may see the index march towards its immediate resistance zone of 13,600 and if it sustains above 13,600, we may see a quick move towards 13,700.

The Nifty Bank closedthe day at 30,683 and formed a Dragonfly Doji candle pattern on the daily chart. Support for the Nifty Bank is coming near 30,500-30,350 and resistance near 30,850-31,000 zone.

Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities

Domestic equities remained resilient and buy-on-dips was very much visible. A sharp rebound in select financial stocks led benchmark indices to recover from initial corrections.

While most sectoral indices traded in a narrow range, PSU Banks witnessed a sharp reversal. Midcap and smallcaps stocks once again outperformed. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve, Eicher Motors, and Shree Cement gained significantly, while Nestle, HUL and ICICI Bank were laggards.

Recent IIP and CPI data have been encouraging and emboldened investors’ confidence as prospects of an earnings recovery remain intact.

This, along with a weak dollar and hope of a fresh fiscal stimulus in the US, should continue to aid FPIs flow, which has been a key driving force for the domestic markets.

We believe global events like Fed policy meet outcome, development on fiscal stimulus in the US and the progress on Brexit would be key factors for domestic markets in coming days.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd

We’re seeing consolidation in the index along expected lines but the bias is still on the positive side. A decisive break above 13,600 could further fuel the rally, however, a break below 13,400 may induce the participants to reduce positions.

We reiterate our view to focus more on the selection of stocks and limiting leveraged positions. Also, keep a close eye on global markets for cues.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.