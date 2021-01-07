After The Bell: Profit-booking hits D-St, here’s what investors should do on Friday

Profit-booking hits D-Street on January 7, pushing the Nifty in the red after hitting a record high of 14,256 in the intraday trade. The S&P BSE Sensex, too, failed to hold on to gains and closed 80 points down at 48,093. The Nifty ended 8.9 points lower at 14,137.

Sectorally, action was seen in metals, telecom, capital goods as well as realty, while profit-taking was seen in FMCG, IT, power and healthcare stocks.

The S&P BSE midcap index was up 1 percent, while the smallcap index closed with gains of 0.8 percent.

Experts are of the view that as long as the Nifty trades below 14,250, chances of further consolidation cannot be ruled out. Crucial support is placed at 14,000 on the downside, while resistance is at 14,500.

“The Nifty formed a Bearish candle similar to a Bearish Belt Hold on the daily scale but continued its formation of higher highs from the last eleven trading sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited told Moneycontrol.

“Now it has to continue to hold above 14,000-14,050 zones to witness a fresh move towards 14,250 then 14,400-14,500 zones, while on the downside, major support exists at 14,000 and 13,900 levels,” he said.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on January 8

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

The index opened with a good gap but failed to hold the gains for the second consecutive day and saw profit booking. It closed the day on a negative note at 14,137 with minimal loss.

The Nifty has formed a good base near 14,100-14,000. One can hold longs above the level but any break below 14,000 can result in more profit booking and we may see a dip towards 13,800. A strong hurdle is formed near the 14,250 zone and a fresh upside is possible only above 14,250.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets remained range bound and settled almost unchanged. After the gap-up opening, profit-booking in the index majors pushed the benchmark lower as the session progressed.

We believe Q3 earnings and global cues will provide further direction to the markets. To start with, the IT major TCS's Q3FY21 result would be on participants’ radar.

Traders should maintain extra caution in the selection of stocks now and focus on overnight risk management.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd.

The market witnessed some lackluster movement. The Nifty is still trading below its immediate resistance zone of 14,250-14,270.

A significant breakout above 14,270 can result in an improvement of market breadth and it can rally till 14,680. The nearest support for the Nifty would be 14,000.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities

After the Democrats won the two Georgia Senate seats, global cues were positive in the morning trade. The afternoon trade, however, saw profit-taking in FMCG stocks despite which we saw a close above 48,000 led by financials & metals. Broader markets witnessed the demand for housing finance, realty, and liquor stocks.

