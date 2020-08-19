After The Bell: Profit booking but trend intact; here’s how to trade on Thursday

Indian markets saw mild profit-taking at higher levels but maintained a five-month high on August 19 which experts say will not materially distort the trend of the market which is largely positive.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 86 points to 38,614 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 23 points to close at 11408.

Sectorally, action was seen in infra, telecom, realty, public sector, and utilities while mild profit-taking was seen in IT, FMCG, and healthcare stocks.

The NiftyBank led the gains and closed 0.5 percent higher at 22,285 led by PNB, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank.

Experts are of the view that traders should watch out for NiftyBank on August 20 and buy "Out of Money Call" Options if it exceeds the 22,500 levels.

“The Nifty paused ahead of the current week’s index contract. We might even call it consolidation to cross the 11500 levels. The main base is around 11,380 and 11,350. Buy Nifty between 11,380 and 11,360 and for that keep a final stop loss at 11,300. Tomorrow could be a big day for the Bank Nifty,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

“Traders should buy 'Out of Money Call' Options if it exceeds the 22500 levels. Our markets mirrored the global markets trend and the dollar traded at a two-year low,” he said.

Chouhan added that Asian markets, particularly the Shanghai Composite Index, closed lower after President Donald Trump closed trade talks with China last weekend.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on August 20 when the market resumes trading:

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

The day saw range bound movement only after witnessing a jovial opening. The Nifty sustained above 11,400, suggesting a good upside movement in the upcoming sessions.

Moreover, the benchmark index has already taken the support of its 21-day moving average which shows a positive trend. At the present level, the downside support comes at 11,240-11,280 while upside resistance comes at 11,550.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets are not showing any sign of slowing down and we expect the Nifty to gradually inch towards 11,550-11,600 zone.

We’re seeing rotational buying on the sectoral front and almost all the sectors are contributing to the move. However, the decisiveness is still missing and thus we suggest traders choose their bets wisely.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The Nifty formed a new swing high of 11460 in the early part of the day and shifted later into a choppy movement. The opening upside gap has been filled completely.

The swing high is nearing a key overhead resistance on the weekly chart around 11,500 (intermediate trend line resistance as per change in polarity). After showing upside breakout of immediate resistance of 11,373 (swing high of August 11) in the previous session, the Nifty is not showing any sharp profit-booking from the highs in the subsequent session is a positive indication.

One may expect further upside in the short term but the narrow range or choppy movement is expected to continue. The short-term trend continues to be positive.

The range movement with a positive bias is likely to continue for the next sessions. There is a possibility of the Nifty reaching upper 11,550-11,600 levels in the next few sessions before showing another round of profit-booking. Immediate support is placed at 11,375-11,350 levels.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

The Nifty trend for the series remains positive with support seen at 11,000. It has managed to break out of its previous resistance of 11,350-11,370 and given a close above 11,400. OI concentration for the month is seen at 11000 put and 11500 call.

Broad-based participation is seen with midcap stocks outperforming. We strongly believe the undertone remains positive with any meaningful correction being a buying opportunity. Banking, Mid-cap, auto ancillary, and FMCG stocks remain attractive while Metals and IT expected to witness some profit booking.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.