After the Bell: Power show by the bulls! Here’s what investors should do on Friday

Value buying around Nifty's support placed at 10,600 levels helped the bulls storm pass the 10,700 mark on July 16. A similar momentum was seen in the Sensex, which rallied over 400 points while the broader markets ended mixed.

The Nifty has closed in the positive territory in three out of the last four trading sessions so far this week. Sharp buying from lower levels suggests that the bulls are still in the business, and as long as the index holds today’s (July 16) low of 10,595, the trend should remain on the upside.

If we overlook what ICRA said with respect to the India GDP forecast we may have a stable Friday (July 17). But given that it is the last trading day of the week, we could see some volatile moves, market participants told Moneycontrol.

Domestic rating agency ICRA has revised its forecast for contraction in India's FY21 GDP to 9.5 percent from 5 percent it expected earlier, as continued lockdowns in some states have affected the recovery seen in May and June.

Most analysts have projected the country's GDP to contract in the 5-6.5 percent range in FY21.

A sharp bounce back from the lows resulted in a ‘Hammer’ kind of candle formation on July 16. In fact, 10,600 level appears to be emerging as some sort of psychological support on a closing basis, traders told Moneycontrol.

“As long as Nifty sustains above 10,562 levels, a new trading range can be expected between 10,850-10560 levels. However, fresh buying opportunity with a multi-day upswing shall arise only on a strong close above its 200-day moving average (DMA) whose value is placed around 10,872 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

A close below 10,560 will catapult the momentum once again in favour of bears with a downside target of 10,200 levels, he added.

We have collated views from various experts as what traders could expect from markets on Friday:

After sharp volatility in the previous session, the market remained sideways throughout the day and bounced back in the last half an hour of trade.

Rising incidents of lockdown in smaller cities across the country has increased uncertainty in the minds of market participants. In such a market scenario, traders need to focus on crucial levels and fixed strategies.

On Friday, breakout buying from traders should emerge if Nifty crosses 10780. We expect weakness in the market if Nifty trades below 10,660 levels. The resistance exists at 10,780/10,830 /10,880.

Though the Nifty moved up smartly on Thursday, the overall market breadth was negative mainly due to underperformance in the broader market indices like mid and small-cap segments.

The multi-month uptrend line (connected from March low) is intact around 10600-10650 and Nifty has been showing a broader range movement above this trend line support in the last three sessions.

If Nifty fails to show a sustainable move above 10,800 levels in the next couple of sessions, then one may expect it to slide below the trend line support of 10,600 levels.

The short term trend of Nifty is positive with range bound action. On the way up 10,830-10,900 is going to be a key overhead resistance for the market in the next few sessions. Important supports to be watched at 10,600-10,550 levels.

Expert: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive director at Choice Broking

The Nifty closed above 10,700 levels as IT stocks outperform after opening on a green note. Infosys, BPCL, Cipla, M&M, and Britannia Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Zee Entertainment, and IOC.

The Nifty has formed the hammer candlestick pattern which is a bullish sign, suggesting a northward journey in the index. At the present level, the Nifty is having support at 10,550 while resistance is seen at 10,900-11,000 levels.

