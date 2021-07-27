After the Bell: Pharma sell-off, global cues weigh on Sensex. What should investors do on Wednesday?

Weak Asian cues and sell-off in the pharma stocks pushed Nifty50 below 15,800 levels, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined nearly 300 points.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex was down 273 points to 52,578 while the Nifty50 closed with losses of 78 points to 15,746.

Asian markets hit 2021 lows amid selling in Chinese internet giants, and real bond yields hit record lows ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting, said a Reuters report.

The Hong Kong benchmark fell 4.57%, its third day of declines, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 8.69% to its lowest since its inception in July 2020.

"Domestic market skewed in favour of the bears, failing to hold onto its early gains due to weak global cues and selling in pharma stocks. Bleeding pharma companies pulled down the market due to a weak start to sector earnings season,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

“It created panic as the sector is priced with high expectations. Broadly, barring metals and consumer durables, all major sectors traded in negative territory. Following heavy selling in China and weakening Asian peers ahead of the crucial Fed Reserve policy meeting stated this week,” he said.

On the domestic front, the Nifty Pharma index plunged 4.3 percent, its worst fall since 21 December 2020 when the index fell 3.79 percent after Dr Reddy’s Laboratories reported a drop in the June quarter net profit.

The pharma major also said that it received a subpoena from American market regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for production of documents concerning Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) geographies.

The matter may result in government enforcement actions against the company in the US and foreign jurisdictions and could lead to civil and criminal sanctions under relevant laws, the company said in a statement.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in pharma, energy, private bank, realty and infrastructure while metal and PSU Banks saw buying interest.

On the broader markets – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index fell 0.6 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index was down 0.1 percent.

Here’s what experts suggest investors should do on July 28:

Expert: Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services