After The Bell: Nifty up 560 points in 5 days, what should investors do on Wednesday?

The bulls have ruled D-Street for the past five trading sessions, pushing the Nifty50 563 points higher while the Sensex has rallied nearly 2,000 points in the same period.

The Nifty50 has gone past its crucial resistance placed at 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as well as the psychologically important 11,000 levels, and on July 21, the index closed above 11,150.

Hopes of coronavirus vaccine and strong global cues helped the bulls to put up a smart show but a mixed trend was seen in the broader market space, signalling caution ahead.

No sell signals were generated on technical charts but momentum could fizzle out before 11,250, say experts. Hence, traders should tread with caution.

“At this juncture, technical oscillators/indicators also providing the mixed picture, with some momentum oscillators on both daily and weekly charts slipping into an overbought zone, whereas laggards like MACD are generating a fresh buy signal on the daily chart,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“As the Nifty is staring at a critical near-term resistance point of 11,244 levels, it looks prudent to book profits and remain neutral on the index. If the strength continues beyond 11250, then this rally shall get expanded towards 11,389 levels,” he said.

Though momentum looked in favour of the bulls, traders should remain neutral as risk-reward ratios may not be in their favour, Mohammad said

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on Wednesday morning when the market resumes trading:

Expert: Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The Nifty is close to crucial overhead resistance at around 11,250 (opening downside gap of March 6), where, in the past, a sharp downtrend has resumed after the formation of this gap.