After The Bell: Nifty reclaims 11,600; here's what investors should do tomorrow

Extending the gains into the second consecutive session, the Indian equity benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty - rose about a percent each on September 16 amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed policy outcome.

Sensex closed 259 points, or 0.66 percent, higher at 39,302.85 and Nifty settled 83 points, or 0.72 percent, up at 11,604.55.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.21 percent and 0.44 percent higher, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices, BSE Realty (up 2.37 percent), Healthcare (up 1.58 percent), Auto (up 1.49 percent) and IT (up 1.02 percent) logged healthy gains.

On the flip side, BSE Utilities (down 0.94 percent), Telecom (down 0.90 percent), Power (down 0.53 percent) and Oil & Gas (down 0.47 percent) fell.

Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee Meeting, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on September 16 assured that the RBI is closely monitoring the economic situation, and the central bank is prepared to take further measures to prepare the economy and banking system to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, these reassuring statements helped the Nifty to rise towards the recent highs.

We have collated the views of experts on what investors should do on September 17:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

As we are closely following global markets, participants will be closely eyeing the outcome of the US Fed meet scheduled tonight.

It is important to see what all measures they would consider for reviving the US economy as the hope of further stimulus have faded away and they do not have room for tinkering with the interest rate.

On the local front, the lingering India-China border tension would also be on the radar. As defensive are showing tremendous resilience, we suggest preferring stocks from pharma, FMCG and IT pack for long trades.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Volumes on the NSE were just under the recent average. Smallcap and Midcap indices seem to have run out of steam after a strong two-day rally.

IT, Healthcare, Auto, Media and Realty indices rose while Power and Telecom ended in the negative. Reliance rose with volumes. Traders came back to large-caps after enjoying a two-day rally in the small and mid-cap space.

High-frequency indicators of agricultural activity, purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing and private estimates point to some stabilisation of economic activity in Q2. These reassuring statements helped the Nifty to rise towards the recent highs.

Nifty has closed at a recent high and that bodes well for the near-term.

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

Nifty gave a breakout above 11,450 in the recent past and have entered the bullish phase for the short-term.

On the higher side, the target of 11,900 can be expected in the next few weeks. Trend and breakout support on the downside is seen at 11,175 levels below which we expect volatility to increase.

We expect the current up-move to be gradual as the broader market sentiment continues to remain neutral with limited participation from the mid-cap space.

Energy and IT remain preferred sectors while auto and banking can be accumulated gradually.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

Benchmark indices ended the day with gains, with most sectoral indices contributing to the gains. However, the continued border tensions and unabated virus infections limited the gains.

Global cues were also positive as participants awaited policy statement from the US FOMC meeting. Any indication of increased bond-buying will be a positive trigger for the markets.

Markets are expected to be in sync with global cues tomorrow. Upsides seem to be limited, considering the lack of fresh domestic triggers for the market.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Nifty closed the day at 11,605 with gains of nearly one percent and formed a bullish candle for the second consecutive day.

The index has witnessed fresh breakouts on intra-timeframes which suggests the current pullback can extend up to 11,650-11,700 zone that is strong hurdles on the higher side.

Support has shifted to 11,550-11,500 zone. Nifty Bank closed the day at 22,574 with gains of half-a-percent.

Support for Nifty Bank is near 22,400-22,200 zone and resistance is placed at 22,750-23,000 zone.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

We were successful in getting past the resistance zone of 11,550-11,575 during trade and also managed to close above these levels.

This is a bullish sign and we should now expect markets to move towards 11,800 and then 12,000. Every dip can now be utilised for buying. Support for Nifty is at 11,300-11,350 levels.

