After The Bell: Nifty near 6-month high, what should investors do on Tuesday?

The Nifty50 came close to reclaiming its crucial resistance level of 11,500 on August 24 but the bears pushed the index lower but it still managed to close above 11,450 to a near six-month high.

The index hit an intraday high of 11,497 and a low of 11410. The Nifty50 finally closed 94 points higher at 11,466. Similar action was seen in the S&P BSE Sensex that rallied more than 360 points to close at 38,799.

The rupee jumped 0.7 percent to 74.31 against the US dollar, its best level since March 18.

The rally was led by financials as more businesses resumed operations after lockdowns and hopes of a treatment for COVID-19 brightened, said a Reuters report.

Experts are of the view that the trend remains on the upside but there could be some resistance above 11,500, experts said.

“Global cues helped the Indian market to close in a positive territory with the exceptional strength shown in US futures, Hong Kong and European markets. News of a stimulus package later in the week helped boost the overall sentiment,” Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Going ahead, the Nifty 50 faces resistance at 11,500 and 11,600 levels. We recommend investors to buy round the support levels, which exist at 11,400 and 11,350.”

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on August 25 when the market resumes trading:

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Despite positive close and an attempt by the bulls for a decisive breakout above its sluggish phase of the last couple of trading sessions, the weight of technical evidence, at this juncture, continues to favour the bears as the majority of technical oscillators/indicators are in a sell mode.

If the Nifty slips below 11410 in the next session, then it may attract some selling pressure on an intraday basis but unless 11,289 is breached on a closing basis, the bearish sentiment may not get strengthened in the near term.

If the bulls manage to push themselves beyond 11,497 then the intraday rally may get initially extended towards 11,533 but a close above the said hurdle is required to strengthen the bullish sentiment.

For the time, traders should consider long positions only on a close above 11,533, whereas intraday shorting can be done below 11,400 for a target close to 11,330 levels.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

We reiterate our positive view on the index and expect the Nifty to test 11,600 soon. With no major event, markets will continue to take cues from global indices.

The recent buoyancy in the banking space is indeed a positive sign, however, any fresh escalation between India and China at LAC may dent the momentum. We suggest following the trend while keeping strong risk management in place.

Chandan Taparia, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty index opened positive and witnessed buying interest by heading towards 11,500. It formed a bullish candle and gave the highest daily close since February 27.

It has been forming higher lows and immediate supports are shifting higher from 11,250 to 11,350 zones. The major trend is positive and recent consolidation breakout could commence the next leg of rally ahead of its August F&O expiry.

The Nifty has to continue to hold above 11,350 to witness an upmove towards 11,600 while on the downside, the medium-term support exists at 11,250-11,200 zones.