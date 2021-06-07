After The Bell: Nifty makes a fresh high. What should investors do on Tuesday?

Strong market momentum helps Nifty50 register a fresh record high of 15,773 on Monday amid easing restrictions announced by various States. Both Sensex, and Nifty50 hit a fresh record closing high.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 228 points to 52,328 while the Nifty50 was up 81 points to close at 15,751.

Sectorally, the rally was seen in utilities, power, infrastructure, telecom, and energy space while some profit-taking was visible in realty, finance and metals.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index was up 0.78 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index gained 1.3 percent.

"Bulls wrested complete control over the proceedings today as Indices ended in the Green,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities said.

“The broader market displayed buoyancy across multiple diverse themes ranging from unlock themes, cement, sugar, defence, power and pathology among others. As a matter of fact, it would not be unfair to say that the day clearly belonged to the broader market,” he added.

The stock market rallied ahead of PM Modi’s address to the nation. Sources said that the prime minister is likely to stress on the need to get vaccinated and talk about his government's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

"Domestic equities extended its gains in today’s volatile session ahead of PM Modi’s address to the nation. Hopes of easing restrictions and Centre’s covid-19 vaccination policy pumped optimism into the market,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

“Global markets were mixed with US futures trading in red ahead of the inflation data due this week and the tax deal between the G7 advanced economies,” he said.

Here’s what experts suggest investors should do on June 8:

Expert: Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The Nifty50 index formed a small Bullish candle on a daily scale and continued its higher highs - higher lows formation of the last three sessions.

Now, the index has to hold above 15,700 to witness an up move towards a fresh lifetime high of 16,000. While on the downside, support is at 15,550 and 15,431.

India VIX fell by 2.34%. India VIX is near the lowest level since February 2020 and falling VIX could extend the bullish market momentum towards a fresh new high territory.

Expert: Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research

The market action today was a bit lackluster. Trading above 15,700 is positive from a short-term perspective.

Sustaining above 15,700 levels, the market expects to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till 15,870-15,900 level.

The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD supporting the trend and indicating potential upside from the current market level.

Expert: Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The Nifty continues to rally up and seems to be heading to its next target which is 16,000. It has good support at 15,500-15,600 and as long as that is not disrespected on a closing basis, the trend continues to remain bullish and traders can accumulate long positions for higher targets.

Expert: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Technically, the Nifty index has been trading in Higher Highs & Higher Low formation, which suggests a continued upside move in the index.

Moreover, the index has been trading continuously above the Ichimoku Cloud formation, which confirms that the bullish trend may continue for the long term.

A momentum indicator MACD is also trading with a positive crossover as well as above the zero lines. At present, the nifty seems to have resistance at around 15850 levels while immediate support shifted up to 15650 levels.

