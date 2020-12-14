After The Bell: Nifty inches closer to 13,600; here’s what investors should do on Tuesday

Image: Pixabay

Indian markets started the week on a strong note, thanks to improved industrial output and strong global cues. The bulls pushed the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 to record highs.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 46,373 while the Nifty50 inched closer to 13,600 levels to hit a high of 13,597.

The Sensex ended 154 points higher at 46,253 while the Nifty rose 44 points to close at 13,558.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 0.79 percent and the smallcap index 0.74 percent.

Sectorally, action was seen in the public sector, capital goods, oil & gas, and metal stocks, while profit booking was seen in sectors like auto, realty, and telecom.

Experts are of the view that the trend still remains to be on the upside and the next target is closer in the range of 14,000. The crucial support is placed at 13,400.

Global markets will also await the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting scheduled for later this week. The two-day meeting begins December 15.

“Market is continuing its bull run with a sustained interest in PSU banks and small & mid-cap stocks. Industrial output data, shows a growth in consumer durables production surpassing the pre-COVID level and strong pickup in electricity and manufacturing sectors,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The domestic market is expected to gain its momentum from the global market, due to an eventful week ahead with Britain & EU moving for a no-deal Brexit and the US markets awaiting the outcome of the Fed meeting,” he said.

Here is what experts think that investors should do on December 15:

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist, Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

In case the bulls manage a close above the said channel then, based on channel breakout, a new target in the 13,950-14,000 zone can be projected.

Similarly, on the downside, 13,400 looks like critical short-term support as a breach of this on a closing basis can bring the bears back into the game.

For the time, traders should remain neutral on the index by focusing on stock-specific opportunities.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

The Nifty formed a small-bodied candle on the daily scale as buying was visible at lower levels but momentum was missing at higher zones.

The index has to hold above 13,350 zones to witness an up-move towards 13,650 then 13,750 zones, while on the downside, support exists at 13,400 and then 13,300 zones.

India VIX was up by 3.26 percent from 18.79 to 19.40. Overall, lower levels of volatility suggest that the bulls are holding a tight grip and any small decline could be bought in the market.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty continues to trade in the rising channel on the hourly chart. After a positive start, an intraday dip dragged the index into the negative territory, however, the Nifty found support near the lower channel line as well as near the key hourly moving averages to recover.

Though the upside momentum has weakened in the last few sessions, the bulls are managing to hold on to the support parameters.

As long as the Nifty trades above the support zone of 13450-13400, it is expected to stretch towards 13,700.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities

The index closed the day at 13,558 with gains of 44 points and formed a Doji candle for the third consecutive session, pointing to indecision in the market.

The Nifty has formed a good base near 13,500-13,440 zone. If it holds above it, we may see momentum continuing towards the immediate hurdle zone of 13600-13650, while below 13,400, we may see some immediate trend reversal.

The Nifty Bank closed the day at 30,746 with gains of half a percent. Support for the Nifty Bank is coming near the 30,500-30,200 zone and resistance 31,000-31,200.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.