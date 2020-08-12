After The Bell: Nifty holds 11,300, what should investors do on Thursday?

The Nifty5o snapped a six-day winning streak on August 12 to close mildly in the red as Indian markets witnessed profit booking at higher levels.

The Nifty bounced back after testing 5-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) placed at 11,259. It slipped to 11,242 before bouncing back towards 11,300 to end the day 14 points lower at 11,308. The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 37 points to 38,369.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in healthcare, consumer durables, metal, and realty stocks, while some buying was seen in auto, public sector, and consumer discretionary stocks.

Experts say strong support is placed at 11,200, while on the upside, resistance is placed at 11,400-11,450 but the index has to close above 11,322 for the bulls to regain control.

The Nifty50 continued lackadaisical trading as it remained in a narrow 80- point range and signed off the session with yet another indecisive candle formation.

The trading bias seems to have turned negative for the near-term as the Nifty failed to get past the previous sessions high but breached the low, say experts.

If the Nifty fails to get past 11,322 levels in next session and slips below 11,242, then the downswing will get extended towards 11,140 levels. A breach of it on a closing basis shall confirm short-term trend reversal in the favour of the bears, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“As of now, it appears that unless the bulls witness a strong close above 11,322 levels, with wide intraday trading range, upward momentum will not gather pace. On such a close, strength can be expected to expand towards 11,450 levels,” he said.

The short-term should initiate long positions only on a strong close above 11322, whereas intraday traders can consider shorting below 11240 and look for modest targets of 11180 or so, Mohammad said.

We have collated views of experts on what investors should do on August 13 when the market resumes trading:

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking

The Nifty ended with a minor loss of 14 points but more importantly, it closed above 11300, which indicates a further upside movement in the upcoming session.

The Nifty has been trading in an upward rising channel formation for the last few days, which also points to an upside movement with its good support of 21-day moving average.

The downside support comes at 11,200 and upside resistance at 11,450.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd

The encouraging response to fundraising by lending firms has boosted investor sentiment towards banking stocks, which, in turn, is helping the benchmark to sustain at the higher levels as other sectors take a breather after a substantial rally.

Since we’re largely mirroring global markets, participants will track the US stimulus package and US-China trade tension for cues.

Traders should focus on the stock selection as there are enough opportunities across the board

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

The Nifty closed the day lower by 14 points lower with a small body of the positive candle. Technically, this signals formation of a high wave type pattern that indicates the bulls are holding their defence.

This choppy movement below the hurdle of previous swing high could eventually result in a retesting of recent swing highs (11,373) or scale higher.

The long-term charts—weekly and monthly—show the presence of strong overhead resistance around 11,400-11,500 as per the concept of change in polarity.

Hence, any upside breakout attempt above 1,1400 needs to be careful with regards to an important trend reversal. The short-term uptrend status remains intact, still there is no evidence of reversal pattern at the highs.

Positional longs need to be protected with a stoploss of 11,125. On the upside, 11,400-11,500 could act as a key overhead resistance in the near term.

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

For the past four months, the Nifty is trading in a rising channel formation and within that period prices have respected its lower band almost three times and successfully rallied higher.

We expect some consolation at the current level with time-wise correction. A breakdown below 11,100 can trigger a further supply to 10,850 level and resistance is coming near 11,375 levels, a breach of which will open the gate for 10,600.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.